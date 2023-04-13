Andrew Wiggins Will Make Warriors Return in Game 1 vs. Kings: Report

The regular season didn’t go quite as planned for the Golden State Warriors. After hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy last season, they dealt with a ton of ups and downs this year. This included a terrible winning percentage on the road and a bench unit that failed to live up to expectations.

On top of all of that, Andrew Wiggins dealt with personal problems that caused him to miss a huge chunk of the season down the stretch. However, after returning to the team and getting revved up, he’s set to get back out on the court in Game 1 of the playoffs.

“Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Kings on Saturday, his first game since Feb. 13. Golden State is leaning toward Wiggins coming off the bench in a 20-to-25 minute playing time role, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater,” tweeted Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Wiggins hasn’t appeared in a game for the Warrior since February 13. He was out due to personal reasons. Upon his return to the team, it was revealed that his father was dealing with health issues, and he took some time to help with that.

When on the court, Wiggins made a big-time impact for the Warriors this season. He appeared in 37 games for the Warriors, playing 32.2 minutes per contest. Wiggins averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 47.3% shooting from the field and 39.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Was Suspected to Return

Kendra Andrews: "Warriors are planning" on having Wiggins for Game 1

This news follows a report from Kendra Andrews of ESPN, which speculated that Wiggins would return for the first game of the postseason.

“The Warriors are planning on having [Andrew Wiggins] for Game 1,” Andrews told 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibbs.” “That is the absolute plan. I’ve been told that maybe he could have [played]. He was looking good in his scrimmages and practices. They wanted to play it really safe with keeping him out of that Portland game, but the Warriors are happy with his progression. If he’s starting or not, I don’t know. I remember when Stephen Curry came back from his injury in the playoffs last season, they elected to bring him off the bench for the first two games. So that’s not out of the question for Andrew Wiggins, who missed two months. But, the thing about Andrew Wiggins is that he was able to work out while he was away from the team. So the team is feeling comfortable about bringing him along a little bit quicker and having him ready to go in Game 1.”

Warriors’ Steve Kerr Gives Andrew Wiggins Update

Meanwhile, head coach Steve Kerr recently provided an update on how Wiggins is progressing.

“He got some three-on-three work in yesterday and some five-on-five,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “So, everyday he’s progressing and he’s putting in the work. The whole thing is after a seven-week absence, there has to be a ramp-up period and that’s what he’s doing right now. It would be irresponsible for us to just throw him out there and expose him to injury. So he has to go through the process. Our performance team is putting him through that process and he’s getting a lot of good work in. The idea would be, ideally we win the game today [against Portland], and have these next five or six days to prepare, which would include some scrimmaging and getting Wiggs back into the fold with everything we’re doing scheme wise and execution wise. Then he gets another week under his belt and we reassess from there.”