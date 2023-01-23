Timberwolves Guard Calls Out Warriors Star Stephen Curry in NSFW Rant

Stephen Curry has done some tremendous things as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He’s brought four NBA championships to the Bay, been selected to eight NBA All-Star Teams, and even broken the NBA record for most career 3-pointers.

If you ask Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, Curry is the toughest cover in the league. On the January 13 episode of his podcast “Off Guard With Austin Rivers,” the former Duke Blue Devil talked about what makes the Warriors star the most difficult player to guard, besides the obvious.

“Steph… it’s not even close… you can’t touch him, they give him every f—— call, they set illegal screens for him the entire game… they don’t call it cause they want to see him shoot,” Rivers complained.

Whether Rivers’ claims about the illegal screens and preferential treatment is true or not, there’s no doubting the 34-year-old is a tough cover.

Throughout his 14-year career, Curry has consistently been a force. He averages 24.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.4% from the field and 42.7% from deep.

‘Ronnie 2K’ Blames Warriors’ Stephen Curry for Breaking Game

While Rivers complained that Curry gets a friendly whistle, Ronnie Singh, or “Ronnie 2K,” had a different complaint about the 3-point king.

During a recent appearance on the “Kickin’ It with CoolKicks” podcast, “Ronnie 2K,” said the Warriors guard has broken his game, NBA 2K. He discussed the large gap between Curry’s 3-point rating of 99, and the next highest rating of 88 in the same category.

“I mean, I’ll tell you. He keeps beating other NBA players by 100 threes a season. So like, what do you do about that? Like when he made 402 threes in 2016, we didn’t have that big of a discrepancy, but we should have probably. You know what I mean? The guy has broken our video game,” he said.

Stephen Curry Frustrated After Warriors Loss To Nets

Curry and the Warriors lost a tough one to the Brooklyn Nets on January 22. The Dubs blew a 17 point lead and saw the Nets claim victory at Chase Center.

The eight-time All-Star spoke to the media after the game and discussed Golden State’s frustrating season.

“Losing sucks, no matter what the reason is,” he said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Losing is a terrible feeling and we hate it. Being 23-24 past the halfway mark of the season, we’ve experienced a lot of it. So, we need to bottle it up and do something about it. I feel like nobody’s letting go of the rope, nobody’s thinking that we can’t do it. Again, that’s our challenge, to not be in the situation where every other night we’re explaining why we didn’t get the job done.”

"Losing is a terrible feeling." Steph addresses the Dubs' inability to consistently string together complete games pic.twitter.com/30XnZ3mKwd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 23, 2023

However, Curry doesn’t feel his team has any sort of lack of urgency. He shared his thoughts on the Warriors’ motivation and urgency.

“It’s high, we’re talking about it, we’re saying all the right things in the locker room,” Curry explained via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Our prep for the games and all that seems like we’re locked in. We understand that the moment is now to go on a run. But, we keep hitting these speed bumps and not taking advantage of how our guys played in Cleveland and moments like that where you feel like alright this is our time to turn it up and you know we’re right back in this position where you’re struggling to find any type of winning execution down the stretch over the course of just putting together 48 minutes. The sense of urgency is high we just need to go do it.”