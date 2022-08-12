Draymond Green Calls Out Longtime Warriors Teammate for Antics

In order to win championships together, teams have to form bonds. And over the past decade, no team has been able to come together quite like the Golden State Warriors, Obviously, being successful helps that, but overall, it’s clear that the entire roster has become very close with one another.

The core trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green is the perfect example of that. Just look at how they reacted throughout their playoff run this year. Whenever they won a big game, you would almost always see them come together and embrace afterward. Winning at the NBA level for years in the manner they have has obviously made them very close friends.

But just because they’re close friends doesn’t mean they can’t clown each other every once in a while. During his latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed a funny story about Thompson and their rides on the team plane.

“I sit with Klay and Steph, we sit at this little table away from everybody else,” Green said. “We talk sometimes, we sleep sometimes. Klay is very childish so Klay will throw stuff at people, like skittles and popcorn and then do the whole close his eye thing and act like one of us threw it, that’s Klay so you get a little glimpse of sitting with Klay.”

Dray answers fan questions on Steph Curry, LeBron, KD, The New Media & more | Draymond Green Show

Thompson may take on this quiet guy persona on social media, but according to Green, he’s a big-time prankster behind the scenes. But that’s not the only thing Green called him out for during the podcast.

Green Calls Out Thompson for Debt

In addition to their normal conversations, Green revealed that he and Thompson play dominos every once in a while. However, he also explained that Thompson doesn’t have a very long attention span, and on top of that, the star guard actually owes him some money.

“Every now and then, Klay and I play dominos. Klay has the attention span of a two-year-old so he can only really sit for one game of dominos,” Green said. “In fact, if you guys watch this, if you got Klay’s Twitter you can hit him up and remind him that he owes me $3,000. I accept Cash App, I don’t have Venmo but I do have Apple Pay and I also have Zelle. Yall can remind him he owes me $3,000. I’d appreciate it.”

But while Green made sure to call out Thompson for the money he’s owed, he also had a nice story to tell.

Green Reveals Favorite Thompson Moment

During the podcast episode, Green revealed his favorite career moments of Curry and Thompson. For Thompson, he chose the time that he scored 60 points through three quarters.

“My all-time favorite Klay moment was when he went for 60 through three quarters,” Green stated. “Because that game is a complete microcosm of who Klay Thompson is.”

And the craziest part is, Thompson didn’t even show up to practice the day before.

“He did not come to practice the day before missed practice,” Green explained. “He woke up late. And now the way our fine system works when you’re late for practice, it’s not that much more if you miss as opposed to if you’re late. And so Klay is like, ‘I’m late. Go back to bed. Don’t come to practice.’ And then the next day, it’s like his way of making it right. He comes out. He has 60 in three quarters. That has to be my all-time favorite moment because that is actually Klay and his attitude.”

So while Green may be more than willing to jokingly call out his teammate for childish plane behavior, he also clearly has the utmost respect and love for him.