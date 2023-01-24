Draymond Green Sounds Off On Jonathan Kuminga After Brutal Warriors Loss

On January 22, the Golden State Warriors let a win slip away against the Brooklyn Nets. The dubs saw a 17-point lead evaporate as the Nets left with a victory at Chase Center. As frustrating as the loss was for Golden State, it didn’t come without a silver lining. Second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga had a great game off of the bench.

In just under 25 minutes, he scored 20 points and grabbed 3 rebounds. The 20-year-old was efficient too, he knocked down 9 of his 15 attempts against Brooklyn.

Kuminga’s performance earned him some high praise from teammate Draymond Green.

“Thought he did a really good job of playing under control and taking advantage of those mismatches,” Green said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And then also defensively just hounding guys, like he’s been hounding the ball. It’s good.”

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year was impressed with the young forward’s recovery from injury.

“He’s doing a really, really good job and picking up right where he left off before the injury,” he added.

Kuminga has made the most of his limited role with the Dubs this season. He’s appeared in 35 of Golden State’s 47 games, playing 19 minutes each time. The former No. 7 overall pick averages 8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, while shooting 48% from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry Frustrated After Warriors Blow Lead To Nets

Green wasn’t the only member of the Warriors’ core that had some words after the loss. Star point guard Stephen Curry spoke the the media postgame and discussed the team’s frustrating season.

“Losing sucks, no matter what the reason is,” he said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Losing is a terrible feeling and we hate it. Being 23-24 past the halfway mark of the season, we’ve experienced a lot of it. So, we need to bottle it up and do something about it. I feel like nobody’s letting go of the rope, nobody’s thinking that we can’t do it. Again, that’s our challenge, to not be in the situation where every other night we’re explaining why we didn’t get the job done.”

Last season’s Finals MVP defended the motivation and urgency embedded in his team, despite the lack of change.

“It’s high, we’re talking about it, we’re saying all the right things in the locker room,” Curry explained via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Our prep for the games and all that seems like we’re locked in. We understand that the moment is now to go on a run. But, we keep hitting these speed bumps and not taking advantage of how our guys played in Cleveland and moments like that where you feel like alright this is our time to turn it up and you know we’re right back in this position where you’re struggling to find any type of winning execution down the stretch over the course of just putting together 48 minutes. The sense of urgency is high we just need to go do it.”

