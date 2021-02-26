Ex-Laker Reacts to Potentially Rejoining the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have quite a few former players that are now on the market, just recently including DeMarcus Cousins and Quinn Cook, who could potentially be considering a reunion with their former team. The Los Angeles Lakers officially requested to waive the 27-year-old point guard. This makes a total of five players from the Warriors’ last championship team who can sign with any team right now. In a recent comment on Instagram, Cook reacted to potentially joining his former team in the Bay Area.

Cook Reacts to Returning to the Bay

NBC Sports Bay Area posted on Instagram asking Warriors fans which player they’d like to see a return to the Golden State roster. Cook commented on the post with the eyes emoji indicating that this could be a possibility. In just his two seasons with the Warriors, he was a great shooting option for the team.

Although the Warriors are remaining in the playoff race of a tough Western Conference, there are still some missing pieces to their current lineup. While the team was able to get their injured centers Kevon Looney and James Wiseman back just recently, the Warriors were without both for an extended period of time. They were forced to use a small-ball lineup which included Juan Toscano-Anderson at the big man position. When Marquese Chriss had sustained a foot injury early in the season, this should have been motivation for the team to acquire more depth.

For this reason, the Warriors should consider a reunion with former Warrior Cook. The team’s former point guard was a part of the roster from 2017-2019 and he had spent his last two seasons with the Lakers after Golden State lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Could This be a Possibility?

Before the Lakers waived him, Cook was averaging 2.1 points and 3.9 minutes per game. With options like LeBron James and Alex Caruso, the Lakers used others before they went to Cook. Surely, it was the best choice for both the Lakers and Cook to part ways. Coming from Duke University, Cook experienced his best two seasons in the NBA in Golden State, and if he wanted, he could easily find a home in the Bay Area again.

In order to make a reunion happen, the team would need to clear up some space on the roster. Damion Lee, Brad Wanamaker, and Nico Mannion are all on the roster as reserve guards, however, the team doesn’t seem to want to let go of any of their players in their crowded backcourt.

It’s nothing new for the Warriors to welcome back former players as they’ve previously brought back Andrew Bogut in 2018 and even current player Kent Bazemore.

The Warriors would most likely have to release some players on their roster in order to make room for Cook, but if they see his value to the team, it is possible that this could happen. Cook appears to be open to the possibility.

