Ex-Warrior Has Stunning Take on Steph Curry’s Ego in Championship Run

The Golden State Warriors built a dynasty from 2015-2019. In an interview, former Warriors forward David West recently revealed details of what went on in the locker room during the infamous Warriors dynasty. As stated by the Ex-Warrior, having quite a few egos on the same team ended up being quite toxic during their years on top. Especially the ego of All-Star Stephen Curry.

Warriors’ Dynasty Had Major Egos

The Warriors potentially had one of the greatest starting five lineups of all time. With a stacked roster that included Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green all wearing the same jersey, head coach Steve Kerr experienced some battles trying to reign in the egos of all of these superstars.

Apparently, it wasn’t paradise behind the scenes of this Warriors’ dynasty. According to West, it was definitely Curry’s team before Durant became a Warrior. The All-Star point guard had to make a lot of sacrifices for the betterment of the team, or in other words, to please the team’s newest addition. West went into detail about this per Bijan Todd of NBA Sports.

“So Steph was the one making the most sacrifices and I’m like, ‘Yo, the f*** you doing? You gotta do what you know, man.’ I would say that to him some nights and he’d look at me. Because I don’t think anybody would tell him, like, ‘Yo, you trippin’. You can’t pass that one, dog.” “It’s hard when you’re dealing with those super-talented guys. Ego is a part of this thing.“Ego is a big deal, but it’s everybody. You’ve got literally five Hall of Fame guys on the same d*** team,” he added.

Possibly, it was Curry’s sacrifices that led to the team’s success in addition to Durant joining the roster. Durant did in fact win both Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018.

Disruption of the Dynamic

The Warriors had already gotten one title before KD joined the roster during the offseason back in 2016. The addition of Durant to Golden State disrupted the dynamic of what seemed like a balanced team. But when you think about it, winning sort of masks ongoing issues within the team from a spectator’s standpoint.

“The talent is only so much,” West said when describing the dynamic. “We were able to win it. But winning it and trying to get that energy, everybody’s a year older, it was a bit tougher. But we still had enough.”

David West played with the Warriors from 2016-18, winning two championships in the process. Certainly, he was no longer the same All-Star forward that he once was by the time he made his way to the Warriors’ roster but he was still a key component of the Warriors’ second-unit during their most recent dynasty.

Now that Durant is no longer a part of the Warriors, it has once again turned to Curry’s squad. Even without the other half of the Splash Bros, Thompson, Curry still is leading the team to a contingency in the playoffs for the Western Conference.

