Scott Foster Expains Chris Paul’s Ejection in Warriors Loss to Suns

NBA referee Scott Foster made his explanation short but not sweet when asked about Chris Paul’s ejection via the league’s official pool report.

QUESTION: What was Chris Paul upset about that led to the initial discussion? FOSTER: The foul called against him at 23.5. QUESTION: Why was Chris Paul assessed the first technical foul? FOSTER: For unsportsmanlike conduct. QUESTION: How did Chris Paul escalate the situation to be given a second technical foul, leading to his ejection from the game? FOSTER: He continued to complain and received a second unsportsmanlike technical foul.

Paul’s ejection came late in the second half of the Golden State Warriors 123-115 loss to his former team Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

It all started when Paul committed a foul on Kevin Durant with just 23.2 seconds left in the second quarter. Paul went to Foster started a lengthy conversation which escalated into a heated argument. A visibly incensed Foster called successive technical fouls on Paul. Stephen Curry had to step in to prevent Paul from getting close to Foster after his ejection.

Paul accused Foster of taking it personally.

“We had a situation some years ago, and it’s personal,” Paul told reporters after the game. “The league knows, everybody knows, and it’s been a meeting and all that. It’s a situation with my son and so, yeah. I’m OK with a ref talking, saying whatever, just don’t use a tech to get your point across. I gotta do a better job making sure I stay on the floor for my teammates. But, yeah, that’s that.”

Paul left the game with six points, six assists and two rebounds that marred his return to Phoenix, where he played the last three seasons.

Chris Paul’s Reaction to Suns Video Tribute

Before the game, the Suns played a video tribute and when asked to comment about it, Paul was surprised.

“Man, I’m in the back,” Paul told the reporters. “Well, then I appreciate it. Like for real man, this fan base is amazing to me and my family.”

“And I mean every game, like seven minutes on the clock, I’m in the back and trying to get this engine started pregame. But man, I appreciate them wholeheartedly. Seriously. I have three amazing years here.”

The Suns traded Paul to the Washington Wizards as part of the Bradley Beal package. The Wizards, in turn, traded him to the Warriors for a package headlined by Jordan Poole, a top-20 protected 2030 first-round pick, Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations.

Paul is averaging a career-low 9.6 points and 7.6 assists for the Warriors as he’s struggling to find his rhythm in and out of the starting lineup.

Klay Thompson’s 2nd Straight 20-Point Game

Klay Thompson had his second straight 20-point game, finishing with 23 against the Suns.

With Stephen Curry held to only 16 points, Thompson took the scoring cudgels as he shot a season-high 6-of-10 3-pointers. But it was not enough.

The Warriors committed a season-high 34 fouls and gave up 52 free throw attempts to the Suns, who converted 44 of them.