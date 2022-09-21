Warriors Contract Extension Talks Not Happening: Report

Despite winning the championship this past season, most of the conversation surrounding the Golden State Warriors has revolved around their impending financial situation. Over the course of the next two years, they will have some very difficult decisions to make.

Andrew Wiggins going to be playing on an expiring contract this year, and if Draymond Green intends to decline his player option for next season, he will be as well. Klay Thompson has two guaranteed years left on his deal, and if the Warriors don’t get an extension done with Jordan Poole by October 17, he’ll be playing on the final year of his contract.

However, while Golden State could potentially get deals done with some of their players ahead of the season, that might not be likely. According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, completing extensions with their top players isn’t high on their priority list right now.

“With the Warriors’ salary, with the landscape of their money, they’re not rushing into any of these conversations,” Andrews reported on The Jump. “So, when you look at Andrew Wiggins, they have all season to figure out that extension. And Draymond Green, that’s a couple years away. So that is definitely lower on their list of priorities right now.”

The Warriors aren’t rushing into any contract extension talks – Kendra Andrews | NBA Today ESPN Warriors reporter Kendra Andrews joins Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins and Marc J. Spears on NBA Today to discuss Golden State’s stance on contract talks with Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. They also discuss expectations for James Wiseman who hasn’t played in the NBA since April 2021. ☑️ Subscribe to ESPN+: plus.espn.com/ 📱Get… 2022-09-20T20:13:58Z

This means that Warriors fans might have to wait until the end of the season to see whether or not Green, Wiggins, and Poole will be with the team moving forward. Golden State likely won’t be able to pay everybody.

However, according to GM Bob Myers, the team wants to keep Green around for a long, long time.

Warriors Want to Keep Green Around

Green has been with the Warriors for his entire career, winning four championships and a Defensive Player of the Year during his tenure with the team. During a recent appearance on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Myers noted that Golden State wants to keep Green around for the long haul.

“No, no, I would definitely, unequivocally say (he’s) not a guy we look at and say he’s not going to be around,” Myers said. “Now, at some point, decisions are going to have to be made. But as far as his importance to this organization and what he’s done, we’re going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold.”

Myers also spoke about Wiggins and Poole, stating that Golden State hopes they can all be around past this season.

Warriors Want to Bring Everyone Back

Though it may not be financially viable, Myers mentioned that he wants to keep all of Golden State’s players past this season.

“I think with both those guys [Wiggins and Poole] and Draymond, the goal, we want all three as long as we can have them,” Myers explained. “We’ve had conversations with all three players, their representatives. I’m not going to get into the likelihood or not of any of them getting done. But we know how important they are. … I don’t know that we win a championship last year if you take any of them away. Draymond, his pedigree here, he’ll go down as one of the best Warriors ever to put on a uniform.”

It will be interesting to see how things play out, but right now, the Warriors’ sole focus is the upcoming season.