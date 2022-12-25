Warriors Proposal Trades Moody & Wiseman for 3&D Guard, Rebounding Specialist

A Christmas Day game against the Memphis Grizzlies was set to be a highlight for the Golden State Warriors’ schedule, but with Stephen Curry sidelined due to a shoulder injury, it won’t be as much fun. But instead, what if they got a different Christmas present?

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report penned an article suggesting trade ideas for every team playing on Christmas. For the Warriors, he wrote a proposal that would see them land three rotational pieces in a deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Here’s the full outline of the trade proposal:

Warriors receive: Alex Caruso, Andre Drummond, Javonte Green

Bulls receive: Moses Moody, James Wiseman, 2027 2nd-Round Pick

Favale’s idea for the Warriors would be to supplement the team’s current depth, as their bench has struggled mightily this year. He said that a deal like this one would “geneuinely” improve the team’s title chances.

“This package genuinely moves the needle for the Warriors, both with and without Curry, while sparing their asset well from bankruptcy. They aren’t giving up a distant first—they can’t convey one until 2026—or giving up Jonathan Kuminga, who has shown flashes of figuring it out with increasing frequency on both ends.”

Caruso, who would be seen as the star of the show in this trade, would seriously improve the team’s guard depth. Drummond’s impact cannot be understated, though. Wiseman has struggled this year, and Drummond would be a fairly significant upgrade to the Warriors’ big man position. Even Green would hold solid value in this deal, as he’s played well in his role for Chicago.

Warriors Deliver New Stephen Curry Injury Update

Adding guys like Caruso, Drummond, and Green would help the team inch closer to a championship bid, but the Warriors won’t be able to accomplish anything without the help of Curry. Until he returns from injury, their only goal will be to keep their heads above water and stay in the playoff race.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, they won’t be getting their superstar point guard back anytime soon. Kendra Andrews of ESPN recently revealed that the Warriors said he wouldn’t be re-evaluated for two more weeks. Although, he’s making “good progress.”

“Stephen Curry is making “good progress” on his left shoulder subluxation, Warriors say. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks,” Andrews tweeted.

Stephen Curry is making “good progress” on his left shoulder subluxation, Warriors say. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 24, 2022

Curry has appeared in 26 of the team’s 33 games and is playing 34.4 minutes. He’s averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 50.0% shooting from the floor and 43.4% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Insider’s Ominous Outlook on James Wiseman’s Future

While Wiseman hasn’t quite panned out as well as the Warriors may have hoped, there’s still a chance he could turn into a solid player. It wasn’t too long ago that he was the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Wiseman will never achieve his full potential with the Warriors.

“I’m not out on James Wiseman. I am, however, out on James Wiseman with the Warriors. It’s never going to happen for him there. I think he can still be a player. Young centers often take a while, but the Warriors don’t have a while. I think he’s moved by the trade deadline,” Smith tweeted.