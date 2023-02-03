Steph Curry Calls Out Warriors Teammates After Brutal Loss

The Golden State Warriors lost a brutal game to the Denver Nuggets on February 3. After being up by 11 points in the first half, they crumbled in the second, getting absolutely dominated by the Nuggets and eventually losing 134-117. Steph Curry spoke about his confidence in the team moving forward after the loss. He hesitated before answering, casting some doubt on his hesitantly-optimistic response.

“Mostly optimistic in terms of who we’re capable of being, the flashes that we’ve shown throughout the season,” Curry said via the Jump View YouTube channel. “But very aware that we’ve got to figure some stuff out. So, somewhere right in between. Feels like everybody, including the vets, the core, needs to play better. More consistently. Some of the other questions around our rotations and our defensive mindset and just our focus on that front, we have to address that and continue to hold ourselves accountable. But if everybody raises their level of play just a little bit. And that’s why I’m optimistic, I feel like we can do that.”

Golden State’s loss to the Nuggets marks their second defeat in a row. It was their second night of a back-to-back, and on the first night, they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Prior to what is now a two-game losing streak, the Warriors had won three games in a row and were two games above .500. Now, they find themselves right back down at the .500 mark, sitting at 26-26, which is good for just ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

Curry played fairly well against the Nuggets, despite the loss. He ended the night with 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor and 5-of-10 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Steph Curry Sounds Off After Loss to Timberwolves

The Warriors’ loss to Minnesota also came in embarrassing fashion, as they blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. After the game, Curry mentioned a play made by Draymond Green and his own subsequent turnover, which led to Minnesota getting back into the game.

“Tough turnover after Draymond got a stop on Naz [Reid],” Curry told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I tried to throw one over the top to get the fastbreak started, they stole it, [and] Naz got a layup. It just got the crowd into it. We had a little miscommunication on the one I threw behind half-court, trying to run a play, but we gave them an extra possession. And then it’s just basketball from that point in terms of trying to stop the momentum and make a couple of shots, it’s a different story. Having the chance to win down the stretch, [I had a] shot that I can take and make. [I] just missed it. So it’s just, again, a reminder of the little things on the road that are required to win, and we didn’t do it.”

The Warriors have given away a handful of fourth quarter leads this season.

Jamal Murray Sounds Off on Stephen Curry

After Golden State’s loss to the Nuggets, Jamal Murray, who scored a game-high 33 points – including a 17-point third quarter that elevated Denver to a win – praised Curry’s movement.

“Just how much he moves, especially when he passes it,” Murray said via NBA.com. “He relocates to the corner with those rocket screens. We call them rocket screens. And those guys are looking, especially when Draymond [Green] is out there, they’re looking for that. It’s a cool and quick way to get threes. And even when you give up the ball, he’s still a threat. It’s just like when I hit [Nikola] Jok[ic], and I give up the ball, I’m still a threat. So, same thing.”