Warriors’ ‘Trade Deadline Plan’ Swaps Wiseman for Versatile Forward: Analyst

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to string stretches of winning basketball together in the 2022-23 NBA Season. Through their first 47 games, they have a record of 23-24, which is good enough for just 10th place in the Western Conference. Granted, the Dubs could easily climb the stands because of how close the West is. Only 3.5 games separate the 13th place Portland Trailblazers and the fifth place Dallas Mavericks.

For whatever reason, the Warriors haven’t been able to separate themselves from the mediocre middle-of-the-pack out West, with their current roster. As the February 9 NBA Trade Deadline approaches the pressure builds on the front office to shake things up.

In a January 23 article for Bleacher Report, Dan Favale suggested that the time may have come for the Warriors to move on from some of their younger players.

“Golden State should be surfing the market more than casually. That is its obligation so long as a soon-to-be 35-year-old Curry operates at an MVP level. And the team should not, cannot, be above putting its once-upon-a-time prized prospects on the table,” Favale wrote. “Jonathan Kuminga should be off-limits in any deal that doesn’t land a star. Mose Moody? Not so much. He barely sees the floor. It’s the same story for James Wiseman. He is currently sidelined with a sprained ankle, but wasn’t playing a big-time role upon returning from the G-League and isn’t someone the Warriors can even begin to think about trusting in the playoff pressure-cooker.”

Favale went into detail the type of player that would give the Dubs the biggest boost.

“Another bigger-forward option who can switch and handle playing within this offense would go a long way,” he added.

Warriors Interested In Moving James Wiseman: Report

Favale and the Warriors may have a similar thought process when it comes to James Wiseman.

According to Fox Sports’ Rich Bucher, Golden State has shown interest in moving on from the 21-year-old.

In a January 21 article Bucher reported that the Warriors have been calling other teams to let them know that he is not part of their championship plans.

“The Warriors, a league source said, have indicated in conversations with other teams that the development of third-year center James Wiseman is not aligning with their hopes of squeezing another championship from the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green,” Bucher wrote.

He added that an Eastern Conference executive believes that Golden State feels they are holding back the former No. 2 overall pick’s development.

“The Warriors’ willingness to move Wiseman appears to be two-fold, an Eastern Conference GM said — he isn’t ready to help them win a title, and they feel they’re doing him a disservice because he needs playing time to develop,” Bucher noted.

Warriors Looking To Add ‘Proven Player’ At Trade Deadline

In his article, Bucher also included the Warriors amongst teams that likely will look to add one or two players before the trade deadline to help their championship push.

“A sampling of GMs, scouts and front-office executives identified the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks as interested buyers on the trade market, looking to add a proven player — or two — to complement their star-studded core and improve their championship title chances in June,” he wrote.