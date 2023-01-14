Ex-Warriors Guard Throws Subtle Shade at Golden State for Trading Him

The Golden State Warriors were widely viewed as winners of the 2019 trade that sent guard D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, a deal that helped Golden State win a title while setting the table for the future.

The Warriors landed Andrew Wiggins, who blossomed into an All-Star and arguably the team’s second-best player on last year’s title run. The Timberwolves also sent a first-round draft pick that the Warriors used in 2021 to select promising young wing Jonathan Kuminga, who is seen as a key part of their “two timeline” plan to stay in title contention for years to come.

But Russell himself may disagree about the outcome of the trade. Amid new rumors that the Timberwolves are putting him on the trade block, Russell spoke out about teams that have traded him and threw some subtle shade at the Warriors for failing to properly utilize him.

D’Angelo Russell: ‘Take Advantage of Your Opportunity With Me’

As Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported, there is growing chatter that the Timberwolves could be looking to move Russell before the upcoming trade deadline. He noted that the guard is in the final season of a four-year, $117-million deal with little movement toward an extension with Minnesota.

But Russell hasn’t taken too kindly to the idea of being trade bait, telling Yahoo Sports that teams that have traded him are failing to utilize his talents.

“You either take advantage of me and my ability, or f*** up the opportunity with me,” Russell said.

Russell is no stranger to being traded, so the statement could be directed at a number of teams beyond just the Warriors. He came to the Warriors in a sign-and-trade in a 2019 move that sent free agent Kevin Durant and a protected first-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets. Russell started his career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015, who traded him to the Nets after two seasons.

Warriors Happy With Deal Landing Andrew Wiggins

Russell’s self-assessment may not change many minds in Golden State. Though Russell performed well in 33 games with the Warriors — averaging a career-best 23.6 points per game during a season played mostly without Steph Curry — Wiggins has turned into the player many believed he would become after being drafted No. 1 overall.

Wiggins has been a strong two-way wing, and took on a new role in last year’s playoffs as the Warriors unveiled a new small-ball lineup that required him to guard opposing big men and serve as a primary rebounder. Wiggins, who has averaged 4.5 rebounds per game for his career, averaged 7.5 boards per game over the course of the playoffs.

In October, the Warriors rewarded Wiggins with a four-year, $109 million extension — which was actually a pay cut for the 27-year-old. Wiggins had previously expressed a desire to stay with the Warriors, saying he enjoyed his teammates and the dedication the franchise had shown in him.

“I’d love to stay here,” he told reporters after the Warriors won the title in June. “Being here is top-notch… we’re all one big family. A lot of places say that, but they show that through their actions.”