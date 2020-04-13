Karl Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell’s Wolves Could Be Great Says Teammate

Karl Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell joining forces as Minnesota Timberwolves teammates is a topic that has been discussed a lot way before it became an actual thing earlier this year.

D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota Timberwolves is likely, I'm told. https://t.co/9SloMlxai3 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 1, 2019

Back in February, the Golden State Warriors traded Russell to the Timberwolves in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, a protected 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick.

In the deal, the Timberwolves also received Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman.

“You have to pay a premium for good players,” Timberwolves President of Basketball Operation Gersson Rosas told the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver back in February.

“Not only did we need a point guard in our system, we needed a guy who fit our timeline and a guy who has already established himself as a player in this league. In those pursuits, you have to be comfortable hearing ‘no,’ and you have to be comfortable being patient.”

This season, Russell is averaging 21.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals.

Towns is averaging 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest for the Wolves.

Currently sitting at 19-45, the Wolves are sitting in 14th place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Million Dollar Question: What’s the Wolves’ upside for the future?

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, NBA legend, Jamal Crawford weighed in on Towns and Russell. Check out a snippet from or dialogue below.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Karl Anthony-Towns, your former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate is a stat stuffer. But the Timberwolves brought in D’Angelo Russell. What do you make of that tandem together and do you see them surprising a lot of people?

Jamal Crawford: I do but first off I want to send love and support to KAT and his family. I know his mom and dad and they’re such a tight knit family and I hope everything works out and they will get through this. I know how tight they are. But naw, I think with KAT and D’Angelo Russell they are going to be fine. The West obviously is tough but those two have a relationship. I don’t know if it was last summer or the summer before when those two at one point have thought about playing together. Now they’re actually playing together. I think going into next season it’s going to be great. They were training in the middle of the season and now they can train together and be exactly what they are to be expected. Hopefully they can make some noise in Minnesota.