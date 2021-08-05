Warriors Trade Former 1st Team All-Rookie Forward to Jazz: Report

The Golden State Warriors have made their first trade of the offseason, sending forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected future second-round pick.

Here are some of the details of the deal that was announced on Wednesday.

BREAKING: The Warriors reportedly have traded Eric Paschall to the Jazzhttps://t.co/J31WQLc8Tz pic.twitter.com/nW6u3MDBo0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 4, 2021

The Warriors are acquiring a 2026 second-round pick from the Grizzlies that's top-42 protected via the Jazz in the Eric Paschall trade, a league source told @hoopshype. Paschall and Jazz star Donovan Mitchell are close friends and are now reunited in Utah. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 4, 2021

The move comes the same day when the team officially announced that they had waived Alen Smailagic, but shortly after adding Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter to the fold and re-signing Stephen Curry to a gargantuan contract extension.

The Trade Will Reunite Paschall and Donovan Mitchell

Although Paschall will need to get used to an entirely new organization following the trade, he’ll have a close friend to help him with the process, as Scotto had noted in his Tweet.

Paschall was born in North Tarrytown, New York in November 1996, while current Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was born in nearby Elmsford in September 1996. Though Mitchell ended up going to prep school in Connecticut – and later New Hampshire – before college, he and Paschall played AAU basketball together and became close.

Crazy full circle moment!! Let’s get to it💯💯 https://t.co/IZSC6Zrp5p — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2021

Though they are both 24 now, Mitchell entered the NBA two years before Paschall – selected 13th overall in the 2017 draft – after playing two seasons at Louisville. The newest member of Utah was drafted 41st overall by the Warriors in 2019.

Paschall Had Solid Rookie Season With Dubs, Numbers Fell in 2020-2021

Paschall made his NBA debut on October 24, 2019 in the Dubs season-opener against the Los Angeles Clippers as the first guy off the bench and immediately impressed. He poured in 14 points – tied with Jacob Evans for third on the team only behind Curry and D’Angelo Russell – on 6-for-13 shooting, and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The 2019-2020 pandemic-altered campaign was an especially brutal one for Golden State, as Klay Thompson was unable to suit up and Steph was limited to five games due to injury. At 15-50, the Dubs season ended for good in March, as they didn’t qualify for the NBA Bubble.

Despite the rough year for the team as a whole, Paschall showed signs of a bright future with the club, finishing with averages of 14 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 27.6 minutes per game in a team-high 60 contests played. The 6-foot-6 forward was named a first team All-Rookie alongside that season’s Rookie of the Year Ja Morant, as well as All-Star Zion Williamson, former Gonzaga star Brandon Clarke, and guard Kendrick Nunn.

Going to miss dub nation! Love y’all! Love my teammates! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) August 4, 2021

While the Dubs’ record improved drastically to 39-33 this past season – yet still failing to qualify for the postseason – Paschall’s playing time dropped, as did some of his numbers. In his 40 games played between 2020 and 2021, Paschall posted 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 17.4 minutes per contest, while posting a 49.7/33.3/71.3 shooting line.

