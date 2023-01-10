Warriors Proposal Lands 3-Point Specialist, Big Man Upgrade in 3-Team Trade

If the Golden State Warriors are serious about contending for an NBA Championship this season, then attacking the trade market could be their best pathway toward improvement. Just a few months removed from their most recent title, their bench has struggled mightily.

Losing Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica proved to be more damning than the team might have hoped. Their young stars haven’t panned out as well as they would have hoped. Upgrading from guys like James Wiseman could be a trade deadline necessity.

Here’s a potential three-team trade that involves the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat:

Warriors receive: Max Strus, Dwight Powell

Mavericks receive: Kyle Lowry, James Wiseman, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected via GSW)

Heat receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green, 2028 2nd-Round Pick (via GSW)

This deal would help the Warriors upgrade their bench in a major way. Losing DiVincenzo might be a tough pill to swallow for some fans, as he’s been solid recently, but adding Strus’ shooting off the pine would elevate their second unit. Plus, Powell is one of the more dependable centers in the league and a very clear upgrade over Wiseman (if the goal is to win a championship).

For Dallas, a trade like this one would see them prepare for the future. Luka Doncic is capable of leading a team to a championship right now, but they’ve been hoarding first-rounders. Not only would this deal net them one, but they could also take a flier on Wiseman. Plus, Lowry’s game management and leadership could help fill the void left by Jalen Brunson for a couple of seasons.

Lastly, the Heat’s part in this deal is interesting. Lowry hasn’t lived up to par for them this year, so a trade like this would see them shift their focus. Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro could take over the primary ball-handling duties, while Hardaway would step in as a much-needed extra scorer and shot-creator. DiVincenzo would play a similar role, adding his solid defense into the mix, too. And they would also land Green, who could play some minutes at the four or five, depending on where they need him. Overall, it would be a nice way to improve their depth and overall team construction.

Steve Kerr Concerned About Green’s and Looney’s Minutes

A deal like the one proposed who also help alleviate some of the pressure off of Golden State’s frontcourt. Head coach Steve Kerr recently revealed that he’s concerned about the number of minutes Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are playing.

“I’m concerned about Draymond and Loon right now,” said Kerr on Monday via NBC Sports Bay Area. “They’ve been playing such heavy minutes with the number of bigs who have been out over the last few weeks.”

James Wiseman May Not Be Available for Trade

While trading Wiseman may be the team’s best pathway toward immediate improvement, Brett Siegel of FanNation revealed that the Warriors seem content keeping him around.

“Based on the information I have and have gathered, it seems like this organization and front-office is more than willing to sit back and watch other teams make moves unless they get an offer that they cannot refuse,” Siegel said on The Fast Break Podcast. “It just does not feel like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody are available right now.”