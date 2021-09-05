Watch Former Warriors Lead Team to BIG3 Championship Win

Despite being crucial members of two Golden State Warriors teams that made surprising playoff runs earlier this millennium, neither Jarrett Jack nor Stephen Jackson were ever able to hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy during their stays in the Bay Area. Jackson did earn one title during his 14-year NBA career – with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 – but Jack was never able to make it past the second round.

The former pros shared a joint championship celebration Saturday night in the Bahamas though, as team Trilogy knocked off the 3 Headed Monsters 50-45 in the 2021 BIG3 title game. Jack erupted for 29 points in the finals and nailed the game-ending three-pointer for coach Jackson’s crew.

Co-founded by actor and hip-hop musician Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 is a three-on-three basketball league that started in 2017 and includes former NBA players and international players. The league has 12 teams and follows with “major deviations” from the officials rules of three-on-three basketball as administered by FIBA.

Jack and Jackson aren’t the only former Dubs involved with the BIG3, as 2015 NBA-champion Leandro Barbosa had a big debut season with the Ball Hogs. Warriors Hall-of-Famer Rick Barry just completed his fourth year as head coach of the Ball Hogs as well.

According to the Trilogy’s team page, Jackson spent 2017, 2018 and 2019 as one of the league’s “most prolific scorers” with the Killer 3s. The season was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Jackson took over head coaching duties for Trilogy from Kenyon Martin this year.

Trilogy is the first team in the BIG3 to capture multiple titles.

Jackson Was Key Member of Dubs’ 2007 Playoff Run

In 858 games with eight different teams, Jackson averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. The now-43-year-old was traded to the Warriors in a monster eight-player deal midway through the 2007 season.

Alongside guys like Baron Davis, Jason Richardson and Monta Ellis, the Dubs earned the eighth seed in the postseason and behind the “We Believe” motto, shocked the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the opening round.

In six games that series – all of them starts – Jackson led the team in minutes (41.1) and steals (2.0) per game, while making an impressive 19 of 40 three-point attempts, good for a team-best 47.5%.

Prior to leading the Trilogy to the 2021 BIG3 championship, Jackson had made headlines earlier this summer for a profanity-laced rant regarding the controversy surrounding ESPN’s Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor.

2013 Playoffs Featured Jack, Steph Curry in Team’s Starting Backcourt

Jack – who last played in 2018 with the New York Knicks – was, like Jackson, the definition of an NBA journeyman. The Georgia Tech product also saw action with eight separate squads over 13 years in the Association, but was with Golden State for only one year.

During the summer of 2012, Jack was moved to the Warriors in a three-team trade to join second-year head coach Mark Jackson, as well as a young Stephen Curry, second-year player Klay Thompson and rookie Draymond Green. Those four, plus the likes of David Lee and Harrison Barnes, teamed up to lead the Dubs to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 47-35 record.

After averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds off the bench in 79 games, Jack continued his hot play into the postseason. The Warriors upset the third-seeded Denver Nuggets in a six-game first round set, before falling to the Spurs in six.

Jack started four of the six games during the series against Denver, averaging 18.8 points and 7.0 assists, which were both second only to Curry. Jack played the sixth man role again in the Spurs’ series and posted 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Following the season, Jack signed as a free agent with the Cleveland Cavaliers and went on to play in the NBA for five more years.

