Colonial Life Charity Classic Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make?

The inaugural Colonial Life Charity Classic is bringing more than just a new stop on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule. With a $1 million purse, valuable points and PGA Tour implications on the line, players competing at Woodcreek Club in South Carolina, have plenty to play for this week.

The event marks the 10th tournament on the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour calendar and features a field filled with rising stars and experienced professionals hoping to secure one of the 20 coveted PGA Tour cards awarded at the end of the season. Among the notable names in the field are Blades Brown, Jeremy Gandon, Taylor Dickson, Alistair Docherty, Doc Redman and Ian Holt.

Cole Sherwood ultimately captured the inaugural Colonial Life Charity Classic after putting together four consistent rounds of 68-66-64-66 to finish at 16-under-par for the week. The victory marked the first Korn Ferry Tour title of his career and earned him the tournament’s $180,000 first-place prize along with 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.

Colonial Life Charity Classic Purse Breakdown

Here is a complete breakdown of the 2026 Colonial Life Charity Classic payouts:

Position Payout 1st $180,000 2nd $90,000 3rd $60,000 4th $45,000 5th $38,000 6th $34,500 7th $32,000 8th $29,500 9th $27,500 10th $25,500 11th $23,650 12th $22,000 13th $20,500 14th $19,000 15th $18,000 16th $17,000 17th $16,000 18th $15,000 19th $14,000 20th $13,000 21st $12,150 22nd $11,350 23rd $10,550 24th $9,750 25th $9,000 26th $8,530 27th $8,100 28th $7,700 29th $7,400 30th $7,100 31st $6,850 32nd $6,650 33rd $6,450 34th $6,250 35th $6,050 36th $5,850 37th $5,650 38th $5,450 39th $5,250 40th $5,150 41st $5,050 42nd $4,950 43rd $4,850 44th $4,750 45th $4,650 46th $4,550 47th $4,500 48th $4,450 49th $4,400 50th $4,350 51st $4,300 52nd $4,260 53rd $4,240 54th $4,220 55th $4,200 56th $4,180 57th $4,160 58th $4,140 59th $4,120 60th $4,100 61st $4,080 62nd $4,060 63rd $4,040 64th $4,020 65th $4,000

Korn Ferry Tour Points Carry Massive Importance

The Korn Ferry Tour points available this week may ultimately matter even more for many players in the field.

The winner of the Colonial Life Charity Classic receives 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The Tour’s points race determines which players earn PGA Tour cards at the end of the year, with the top 20 players securing status for the following season.

OWGR Points and Career Opportunities Also Available

In addition to money and Korn Ferry Tour points, players are also competing for Official World Golf Ranking points at Woodcreek Club.

The winner is expected to receive approximately 16.4 OWGR points, which can significantly improve a player’s standing in the global rankings. Those rankings often determine eligibility for bigger PGA Tour events, major championship qualifiers and international tournament opportunities.

What’s Next on the Korn Ferry Tour

Following the Colonial Life Charity Classic, the Korn Ferry Tour schedule remains busy with two more important stops in May.

The next event on the calendar is the Visit Knoxville Open, which will take place May 21-24 at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tennessee. The tournament will feature another $1 million purse, with the winner again earning $180,000 and 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.

Pontus Nyholm enters the week as the defending champion after winning last year’s event.

Just one week later, the tour heads to North Carolina for the UNC Health Championship (May 28-31) at Raleigh Country Club in Raleigh. The event carries a $1 million purse and awards 500 points to the winner, as well. Trace Crowe is the tournament’s previous champion.