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Colonial Life Charity Classic Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make?

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Colonial Life Charity Classic trophy
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The trophy rests on the 18th green after the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 17.

The inaugural Colonial Life Charity Classic is bringing more than just a new stop on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule. With a $1 million purse, valuable points and PGA Tour implications on the line, players competing at Woodcreek Club in South Carolina, have plenty to play for this week.

The event marks the 10th tournament on the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour calendar and features a field filled with rising stars and experienced professionals hoping to secure one of the 20 coveted PGA Tour cards awarded at the end of the season. Among the notable names in the field are Blades Brown, Jeremy Gandon, Taylor Dickson, Alistair Docherty, Doc Redman and Ian Holt.

Cole Sherwood ultimately captured the inaugural Colonial Life Charity Classic after putting together four consistent rounds of 68-66-64-66 to finish at 16-under-par for the week. The victory marked the first Korn Ferry Tour title of his career and earned him the tournament’s $180,000 first-place prize along with 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.

Colonial Life Charity Classic Purse Breakdown

Here is a complete breakdown of the 2026 Colonial Life Charity Classic payouts:

Position Payout
1st $180,000
2nd $90,000
3rd $60,000
4th $45,000
5th $38,000
6th $34,500
7th $32,000
8th $29,500
9th $27,500
10th $25,500
11th $23,650
12th $22,000
13th $20,500
14th $19,000
15th $18,000
16th $17,000
17th $16,000
18th $15,000
19th $14,000
20th $13,000
21st $12,150
22nd $11,350
23rd $10,550
24th $9,750
25th $9,000
26th $8,530
27th $8,100
28th $7,700
29th $7,400
30th $7,100
31st $6,850
32nd $6,650
33rd $6,450
34th $6,250
35th $6,050
36th $5,850
37th $5,650
38th $5,450
39th $5,250
40th $5,150
41st $5,050
42nd $4,950
43rd $4,850
44th $4,750
45th $4,650
46th $4,550
47th $4,500
48th $4,450
49th $4,400
50th $4,350
51st $4,300
52nd $4,260
53rd $4,240
54th $4,220
55th $4,200
56th $4,180
57th $4,160
58th $4,140
59th $4,120
60th $4,100
61st $4,080
62nd $4,060
63rd $4,040
64th $4,020
65th $4,000

 

Korn Ferry Tour Points Carry Massive Importance

The Korn Ferry Tour points available this week may ultimately matter even more for many players in the field.

The winner of the Colonial Life Charity Classic receives 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The Tour’s points race determines which players earn PGA Tour cards at the end of the year, with the top 20 players securing status for the following season.

OWGR Points and Career Opportunities Also Available

In addition to money and Korn Ferry Tour points, players are also competing for Official World Golf Ranking points at Woodcreek Club.

The winner is expected to receive approximately 16.4 OWGR points, which can significantly improve a player’s standing in the global rankings. Those rankings often determine eligibility for bigger PGA Tour events, major championship qualifiers and international tournament opportunities.

What’s Next on the Korn Ferry Tour

Following the Colonial Life Charity Classic, the Korn Ferry Tour schedule remains busy with two more important stops in May.

The next event on the calendar is the Visit Knoxville Open, which will take place May 21-24 at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tennessee. The tournament will feature another $1 million purse, with the winner again earning $180,000 and 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.

Pontus Nyholm enters the week as the defending champion after winning last year’s event.

Just one week later, the tour heads to North Carolina for the UNC Health Championship (May 28-31) at Raleigh Country Club in Raleigh. The event carries a $1 million purse and awards 500 points to the winner, as well. Trace Crowe is the tournament’s previous champion.

Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski

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Colonial Life Charity Classic Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make?

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