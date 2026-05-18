Colonial Life Charity Classic Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make?

The inaugural Colonial Life Charity Classic is bringing more than just a new stop on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule. With a $1 million purse, valuable points and PGA Tour implications on the line, players competing at Woodcreek Club in South Carolina, have plenty to play for this week.
The event marks the 10th tournament on the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour calendar and features a field filled with rising stars and experienced professionals hoping to secure one of the 20 coveted PGA Tour cards awarded at the end of the season. Among the notable names in the field are Blades Brown, Jeremy Gandon, Taylor Dickson, Alistair Docherty, Doc Redman and Ian Holt.
Cole Sherwood ultimately captured the inaugural Colonial Life Charity Classic after putting together four consistent rounds of 68-66-64-66 to finish at 16-under-par for the week. The victory marked the first Korn Ferry Tour title of his career and earned him the tournament’s $180,000 first-place prize along with 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.
Colonial Life Charity Classic Purse Breakdown
Here is a complete breakdown of the 2026 Colonial Life Charity Classic payouts:
|Position
|Payout
|1st
|$180,000
|2nd
|$90,000
|3rd
|$60,000
|4th
|$45,000
|5th
|$38,000
|6th
|$34,500
|7th
|$32,000
|8th
|$29,500
|9th
|$27,500
|10th
|$25,500
|11th
|$23,650
|12th
|$22,000
|13th
|$20,500
|14th
|$19,000
|15th
|$18,000
|16th
|$17,000
|17th
|$16,000
|18th
|$15,000
|19th
|$14,000
|20th
|$13,000
|21st
|$12,150
|22nd
|$11,350
|23rd
|$10,550
|24th
|$9,750
|25th
|$9,000
|26th
|$8,530
|27th
|$8,100
|28th
|$7,700
|29th
|$7,400
|30th
|$7,100
|31st
|$6,850
|32nd
|$6,650
|33rd
|$6,450
|34th
|$6,250
|35th
|$6,050
|36th
|$5,850
|37th
|$5,650
|38th
|$5,450
|39th
|$5,250
|40th
|$5,150
|41st
|$5,050
|42nd
|$4,950
|43rd
|$4,850
|44th
|$4,750
|45th
|$4,650
|46th
|$4,550
|47th
|$4,500
|48th
|$4,450
|49th
|$4,400
|50th
|$4,350
|51st
|$4,300
|52nd
|$4,260
|53rd
|$4,240
|54th
|$4,220
|55th
|$4,200
|56th
|$4,180
|57th
|$4,160
|58th
|$4,140
|59th
|$4,120
|60th
|$4,100
|61st
|$4,080
|62nd
|$4,060
|63rd
|$4,040
|64th
|$4,020
|65th
|$4,000
Korn Ferry Tour Points Carry Massive Importance
The Korn Ferry Tour points available this week may ultimately matter even more for many players in the field.
The winner of the Colonial Life Charity Classic receives 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The Tour’s points race determines which players earn PGA Tour cards at the end of the year, with the top 20 players securing status for the following season.
OWGR Points and Career Opportunities Also Available
In addition to money and Korn Ferry Tour points, players are also competing for Official World Golf Ranking points at Woodcreek Club.
The winner is expected to receive approximately 16.4 OWGR points, which can significantly improve a player’s standing in the global rankings. Those rankings often determine eligibility for bigger PGA Tour events, major championship qualifiers and international tournament opportunities.
What’s Next on the Korn Ferry Tour
Following the Colonial Life Charity Classic, the Korn Ferry Tour schedule remains busy with two more important stops in May.
The next event on the calendar is the Visit Knoxville Open, which will take place May 21-24 at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tennessee. The tournament will feature another $1 million purse, with the winner again earning $180,000 and 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.
Pontus Nyholm enters the week as the defending champion after winning last year’s event.
Just one week later, the tour heads to North Carolina for the UNC Health Championship (May 28-31) at Raleigh Country Club in Raleigh. The event carries a $1 million purse and awards 500 points to the winner, as well. Trace Crowe is the tournament’s previous champion.
Colonial Life Charity Classic Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make?