Rocket Classic 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

The PGA Tour returns to Detroit Golf Club this week for the 2026 Rocket Classic, with another lucrative payday awaiting the winner.

The tournament features a total purse of $10 million, matching the event’s recent prize fund and giving players another opportunity to earn a significant paycheck during the closing stretch of the regular season.

While the Rocket Classic isn’t one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, it still offers one of the larger purses on the regular-season schedule.

Defending champion Aldrich Potgieter returns after breaking through for his first PGA Tour victory at last year’s Rocket Classic, defeating Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk in a dramatic five-hole playoff.

This year’s tournament also marks the end of an era, as the 2026 edition will be the final Rocket Classic after Rocket Companies elected not to renew its title sponsorship beyond this season.

Beginning in 2027, the PGA Tour will replace the Detroit event with a new tournament at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, sponsored by global insurance and reinsurance company Sompo.

2026 Rocket Classic Prize Money Payouts

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Rocket Classic, per PGA Tour:

POS. PCT. AMOUNT 2 TIED 3 TIED 4 TIED 5 TIED 6 TIED 7 TIED 8 TIED 9 TIED 10 TIED 1 18.00% $1,800,000.00 2 10.90% $1,090,000.00 $890,000.00 $756,666.67 $670,000.00 $608,500.00 $563,333.33 $527,500.00 $498,125.00 $473,055.56 $451,000.00 3 6.90% $690,000.00 $590,000.00 $530,000.00 $488,125.00 $458,000.00 $433,750.00 $413,571.43 $395,937.50 $380,000.00 $365,250.00 4 4.90% $490,000.00 $450,000.00 $420,833.33 $400,000.00 $382,500.00 $367,500.00 $353,928.57 $341,250.00 $329,166.67 $317,500.00 5 4.10% $410,000.00 $386,250.00 $370,000.00 $355,625.00 $343,000.00 $331,250.00 $320,000.00 $309,062.50 $298,333.33 $287,750.00 6 3.62% $362,500.00 $350,000.00 $337,500.00 $326,250.00 $315,500.00 $305,000.00 $294,642.86 $284,375.00 $274,166.67 $265,000.00 7 3.38% $337,500.00 $325,000.00 $314,166.67 $303,750.00 $293,500.00 $283,333.33 $273,214.29 $263,125.00 $254,166.67 $246,000.00 8 3.12% $312,500.00 $302,500.00 $292,500.00 $282,500.00 $272,500.00 $262,500.00 $252,500.00 $243,750.00 $235,833.33 $228,500.00 9 2.92% $292,500.00 $282,500.00 $272,500.00 $262,500.00 $252,500.00 $242,500.00 $233,928.57 $226,250.00 $219,166.67 $212,500.00 10 2.73% $272,500.00 $262,500.00 $252,500.00 $242,500.00 $232,500.00 $224,166.67 $216,785.71 $210,000.00 $203,611.11 $197,500.00 11 2.52% $252,500.00 $242,500.00 $232,500.00 $222,500.00 $214,500.00 $207,500.00 $201,071.43 $195,000.00 $189,166.67 $183,500.00 12 2.33% $232,500.00 $222,500.00 $212,500.00 $205,000.00 $198,500.00 $192,500.00 $186,785.71 $181,250.00 $175,833.33 $170,500.00 13 2.12% $212,500.00 $202,500.00 $195,833.33 $190,000.00 $184,500.00 $179,166.67 $173,928.57 $168,750.00 $163,611.11 $158,500.00 14 1.93% $192,500.00 $187,500.00 $182,500.00 $177,500.00 $172,500.00 $167,500.00 $162,500.00 $157,500.00 $152,500.00 $147,700.00 15 1.82% $182,500.00 $177,500.00 $172,500.00 $167,500.00 $162,500.00 $157,500.00 $152,500.00 $147,500.00 $142,722.22 $138,100.00 16 1.73% $172,500.00 $167,500.00 $162,500.00 $157,500.00 $152,500.00 $147,500.00 $142,500.00 $137,750.00 $133,166.67 $128,700.00 17 1.62% $162,500.00 $157,500.00 $152,500.00 $147,500.00 $142,500.00 $137,500.00 $132,785.71 $128,250.00 $123,833.33 $119,500.00 18 1.52% $152,500.00 $147,500.00 $142,500.00 $137,500.00 $132,500.00 $127,833.33 $123,357.14 $119,000.00 $114,722.22 $111,000.00 19 1.43% $142,500.00 $137,500.00 $132,500.00 $127,500.00 $122,900.00 $118,500.00 $114,214.29 $110,000.00 $106,388.89 $103,200.00 20 1.32% $132,500.00 $127,500.00 $122,500.00 $118,000.00 $113,700.00 $109,500.00 $105,357.14 $101,875.00 $98,833.33 $96,100.00 21 1.23% $122,500.00 $117,500.00 $113,166.67 $109,000.00 $104,900.00 $100,833.33 $97,500.00 $94,625.00 $92,055.56 $89,700.00 22 1.12% $112,500.00 $108,500.00 $104,500.00 $100,500.00 $96,500.00 $93,333.33 $90,642.86 $88,250.00 $86,055.56 $84,000.00 23 1.04% $104,500.00 $100,500.00 $96,500.00 $92,500.00 $89,500.00 $87,000.00 $84,785.71 $82,750.00 $80,833.33 $79,000.00 24 0.96% $96,500.00 $92,500.00 $88,500.00 $85,750.00 $83,500.00 $81,500.00 $79,642.86 $77,875.00 $76,166.67 $74,500.00 25 0.89% $88,500.00 $84,500.00 $82,166.67 $80,250.00 $78,500.00 $76,833.33 $75,214.29 $73,625.00 $72,055.56 $70,550.00 26 0.81% $80,500.00 $79,000.00 $77,500.00 $76,000.00 $74,500.00 $73,000.00 $71,500.00 $70,000.00 $68,555.56 $67,150.00 27 0.78% $77,500.00 $76,000.00 $74,500.00 $73,000.00 $71,500.00 $70,000.00 $68,500.00 $67,062.50 $65,666.67 $64,300.00 28 0.74% $74,500.00 $73,000.00 $71,500.00 $70,000.00 $68,500.00 $67,000.00 $65,571.43 $64,187.50 $62,833.33 $61,500.00 29 0.71% $71,500.00 $70,000.00 $68,500.00 $67,000.00 $65,500.00 $64,083.33 $62,714.29 $61,375.00 $60,055.56 $58,800.00 30 0.69% $68,500.00 $67,000.00 $65,500.00 $64,000.00 $62,600.00 $61,250.00 $59,928.57 $58,625.00 $57,388.89 $56,200.00 31 0.66% $65,500.00 $64,000.00 $62,500.00 $61,125.00 $59,800.00 $58,500.00 $57,214.29 $56,000.00 $54,833.33 $53,700.00 32 0.62% $62,500.00 $61,000.00 $59,666.67 $58,375.00 $57,100.00 $55,833.33 $54,642.86 $53,500.00 $52,388.89 $51,300.00 33 0.59% $59,500.00 $58,250.00 $57,000.00 $55,750.00 $54,500.00 $53,333.33 $52,214.29 $51,125.00 $50,055.56 $49,000.00 34 0.57% $57,000.00 $55,750.00 $54,500.00 $53,250.00 $52,100.00 $51,000.00 $49,928.57 $48,875.00 $47,833.33 $46,800.00 35 0.55% $54,500.00 $53,250.00 $52,000.00 $50,875.00 $49,800.00 $48,750.00 $47,714.29 $46,687.50 $45,666.67 $44,650.00 36 0.52% $52,000.00 $50,750.00 $49,666.67 $48,625.00 $47,600.00 $46,583.33 $45,571.43 $44,562.50 $43,555.56 $42,550.00 37 0.49% $49,500.00 $48,500.00 $47,500.00 $46,500.00 $45,500.00 $44,500.00 $43,500.00 $42,500.00 $41,500.00 $40,500.00 38 0.47% $47,500.00 $46,500.00 $45,500.00 $44,500.00 $43,500.00 $42,500.00 $41,500.00 $40,500.00 $39,500.00 $38,500.00 39 0.46% $45,500.00 $44,500.00 $43,500.00 $42,500.00 $41,500.00 $40,500.00 $39,500.00 $38,500.00 $37,500.00 $36,540.00 40 0.43% $43,500.00 $42,500.00 $41,500.00 $40,500.00 $39,500.00 $38,500.00 $37,500.00 $36,500.00 $35,544.44 $34,640.00 41 0.41% $41,500.00 $40,500.00 $39,500.00 $38,500.00 $37,500.00 $36,500.00 $35,500.00 $34,550.00 $33,655.56 $32,860.00 42 0.40% $39,500.00 $38,500.00 $37,500.00 $36,500.00 $35,500.00 $34,500.00 $33,557.14 $32,675.00 $31,900.00 $31,220.00 43 0.38% $37,500.00 $36,500.00 $35,500.00 $34,500.00 $33,500.00 $32,566.67 $31,700.00 $30,950.00 $30,300.00 $29,720.00 44 0.35% $35,500.00 $34,500.00 $33,500.00 $32,500.00 $31,580.00 $30,733.33 $30,014.29 $29,400.00 $28,855.56 $28,380.00 45 0.34% $33,500.00 $32,500.00 $31,500.00 $30,600.00 $29,780.00 $29,100.00 $28,528.57 $28,025.00 $27,588.89 $27,200.00 46 0.32% $31,500.00 $30,500.00 $29,633.33 $28,850.00 $28,220.00 $27,700.00 $27,242.86 $26,850.00 $26,500.00 $26,200.00 47 0.29% $29,500.00 $28,700.00 $27,966.67 $27,400.00 $26,940.00 $26,533.33 $26,185.71 $25,875.00 $25,611.11 $25,380.00 48 0.28% $27,900.00 $27,200.00 $26,700.00 $26,300.00 $25,940.00 $25,633.33 $25,357.14 $25,125.00 $24,922.22 $24,740.00 49 0.27% $26,500.00 $26,100.00 $25,766.67 $25,450.00 $25,180.00 $24,933.33 $24,728.57 $24,550.00 $24,388.89 $24,240.00 50 0.26% $25,700.00 $25,400.00 $25,100.00 $24,850.00 $24,620.00 $24,433.33 $24,271.43 $24,125.00 $23,988.89 $23,860.00 51 0.25% $25,100.00 $24,800.00 $24,566.67 $24,350.00 $24,180.00 $24,033.33 $23,900.00 $23,775.00 $23,655.56 $23,540.00 52 0.24% $24,500.00 $24,300.00 $24,100.00 $23,950.00 $23,820.00 $23,700.00 $23,585.71 $23,475.00 $23,366.67 $23,260.00 53 0.24% $24,100.00 $23,900.00 $23,766.67 $23,650.00 $23,540.00 $23,433.33 $23,328.57 $23,225.00 $23,122.22 $23,020.00 54 0.24% $23,700.00 $23,600.00 $23,500.00 $23,400.00 $23,300.00 $23,200.00 $23,100.00 $23,000.00 $22,900.00 $22,800.00 55 0.23% $23,500.00 $23,400.00 $23,300.00 $23,200.00 $23,100.00 $23,000.00 $22,900.00 $22,800.00 $22,700.00 $22,600.00 56 0.23% $23,300.00 $23,200.00 $23,100.00 $23,000.00 $22,900.00 $22,800.00 $22,700.00 $22,600.00 $22,500.00 $22,400.00 57 0.23% $23,100.00 $23,000.00 $22,900.00 $22,800.00 $22,700.00 $22,600.00 $22,500.00 $22,400.00 $22,300.00 $22,200.00 58 0.23% $22,900.00 $22,800.00 $22,700.00 $22,600.00 $22,500.00 $22,400.00 $22,300.00 $22,200.00 $22,100.00 $22,000.00 59 0.23% $22,700.00 $22,600.00 $22,500.00 $22,400.00 $22,300.00 $22,200.00 $22,100.00 $22,000.00 $21,900.00 $21,800.00 60 0.23% $22,500.00 $22,400.00 $22,300.00 $22,200.00 $22,100.00 $22,000.00 $21,900.00 $21,800.00 $21,700.00 $21,600.00 61 0.22% $22,300.00 $22,200.00 $22,100.00 $22,000.00 $21,900.00 $21,800.00 $21,700.00 $21,600.00 $21,500.00 $21,400.00 62 0.22% $22,100.00 $22,000.00 $21,900.00 $21,800.00 $21,700.00 $21,600.00 $21,500.00 $21,400.00 $21,300.00 $21,200.00 63 0.22% $21,900.00 $21,800.00 $21,700.00 $21,600.00 $21,500.00 $21,400.00 $21,300.00 $21,200.00 $21,100.00 $21,000.00 64 0.22% $21,700.00 $21,600.00 $21,500.00 $21,400.00 $21,300.00 $21,200.00 $21,100.00 $21,000.00 $20,900.00 $20,800.00 65 0.21% $21,500.00 $21,400.00 $21,300.00 $21,200.00 $21,100.00 $21,000.00 $20,900.00 $20,800.00 $20,700.00 $20,600.00 66 0.21% $21,300.00 $21,200.00 $21,100.00 $21,000.00 $20,900.00 $20,800.00 $20,700.00 $20,600.00 $20,500.00 $20,400.00 67 0.21% $21,100.00 $21,000.00 $20,900.00 $20,800.00 $20,700.00 $20,600.00 $20,500.00 $20,400.00 $20,300.00 $20,200.00 68 0.21% $20,900.00 $20,800.00 $20,700.00 $20,600.00 $20,500.00 $20,400.00 $20,300.00 $20,200.00 $20,100.00 $20,000.00 69 0.21% $20,700.00 $20,600.00 $20,500.00 $20,400.00 $20,300.00 $20,200.00 $20,100.00 $20,000.00 $19,900.00 $19,800.00 70 0.20% $20,500.00 $20,400.00 $20,300.00 $20,200.00 $20,100.00 $20,000.00 $19,900.00 $19,800.00 $19,700.00 $19,600.00 71 0.20% $20,300.00 $20,200.00 $20,100.00 $20,000.00 $19,900.00 $19,800.00 $19,700.00 $19,600.00 $19,500.00 $19,400.00 72 0.20% $20,100.00 $20,000.00 $19,900.00 $19,800.00 $19,700.00 $19,600.00 $19,500.00 $19,400.00 $19,300.00 $19,200.00 73 0.20% $19,900.00 $19,800.00 $19,700.00 $19,600.00 $19,500.00 $19,400.00 $19,300.00 $19,200.00 $19,100.00 $19,000.00 74 0.20% $19,700.00 $19,600.00 $19,500.00 $19,400.00 $19,300.00 $19,200.00 $19,100.00 $19,000.00 $18,900.00 $18,800.00 75 0.20% $19,500.00 $19,400.00 $19,300.00 $19,200.00 $19,100.00 $19,000.00 $18,900.00 $18,800.00 $18,700.00 $18,600.00 76 0.19% $19,300.00 $19,200.00 $19,100.00 $19,000.00 $18,900.00 $18,800.00 $18,700.00 $18,600.00 $18,500.00 $18,400.00 77 0.19% $19,100.00 $19,000.00 $18,900.00 $18,800.00 $18,700.00 $18,600.00 $18,500.00 $18,400.00 $18,300.00 $18,200.00 78 0.19% $18,900.00 $18,800.00 $18,700.00 $18,600.00 $18,500.00 $18,400.00 $18,300.00 $18,200.00 $18,100.00 $18,000.00 79 0.19% $18,700.00 $18,600.00 $18,500.00 $18,400.00 $18,300.00 $18,200.00 $18,100.00 $18,000.00 $17,900.00 $17,800.00 80 0.18% $18,500.00 $18,400.00 $18,300.00 $18,200.00 $18,100.00 $18,000.00 $17,900.00 $17,800.00 $17,700.00 $17,600.00 81 0.18% $18,300.00 $18,200.00 $18,100.00 $18,000.00 $17,900.00 $17,800.00 $17,700.00 $17,600.00 $17,500.00 $17,400.00 82 0.18% $18,100.00 $18,000.00 $17,900.00 $17,800.00 $17,700.00 $17,600.00 $17,500.00 $17,400.00 $17,300.00 83 0.18% $17,900.00 $17,800.00 $17,700.00 $17,600.00 $17,500.00 $17,400.00 $17,300.00 $17,200.00 84 0.18% $17,700.00 $17,600.00 $17,500.00 $17,400.00 $17,300.00 $17,200.00 $17,100.00 85 0.17% $17,500.00 $17,400.00 $17,300.00 $17,200.00 $17,100.00 $17,000.00 86 0.17% $17,300.00 $17,200.00 $17,100.00 $17,000.00 $16,900.00 87 0.17% $17,100.00 $17,000.00 $16,900.00 $16,800.00 88 0.17% $16,900.00 $16,800.00 $16,700.00 89 0.17% $16,700.00 $16,600.00 90 0.17% $16,500.00

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

Once the Rocket Classic wraps up, the PGA Tour heads to North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the regular season.

Scheduled for Aug. 6-9 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, the tournament features an $8.5 million purse and offers 500 FedExCup points to the winner. Cameron Young enters as the defending champion after claiming last year’s title and the $1.476 million winner’s prize.

The FedExCup Playoffs begin the following week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The opening playoff event carries a $20 million purse and awards 750 FedExCup points, with Justin Rose returning as the defending champion.

From there, the top players will advance to the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis (Aug. 20-23), another $20 million playoff event won last year by Scottie Scheffler.

The season concludes with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta from Aug. 27-30. The Tour’s season finale boasts a $40 million purse, including a $10 million winner’s prize, as the remaining FedExCup contenders battle for the season-ending title. Tommy Fleetwood enters the week as the defending Tour Championship winner.