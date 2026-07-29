What Replaces the Rocket Classic? PGA Tour Makes Official Announcement

The PGA Tour has officially confirmed what many in the golf world expected following Rocket Companies’ decision to step away as title sponsor: the Rocket Classic is coming to an end, and Detroit will be without a PGA Tour event for at least the 2027 season.

The Tour announced that insurance company Sompo will become the title sponsor of a new tournament beginning next year. The inaugural event will take place from July 29-Aug. 1, 2027, at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California.

While the new tournament fills the spot vacated on the schedule, it also marks the conclusion of an eight-year run that helped restore top-level professional golf to the Motor City.

This week’s Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club serves as the tournament’s farewell edition. A strong field is on hand for the final chapter, headlined by Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, and one of golf’s brightest young prospects, Jackson Koivun.

Detroit’s Return Remains Possible

Although the Rocket Classic is ending, the PGA Tour has not closed the door on returning to Detroit. Tour officials have publicly stated they hope to bring an event back to the city or the surrounding Metro Detroit area in the future.

The earliest realistic opportunity appears to be 2028, when the PGA Tour rolls out its revamped Championship Series schedule. Even then, several pieces would need to fall into place before Detroit could regain its place on the calendar.

Finding a host venue would be one challenge, but securing a title sponsor willing to make a substantial long-term financial commitment may prove to be the biggest hurdle.

Championship Series events are expected to carry greater prestige and investment, meaning any future Detroit tournament would likely require significant corporate backing.

If no event is secured for 2028, Michigan’s absence from the PGA Tour schedule could extend beyond a single season.

Michigan Loses Its Only PGA Tour Stop

The Rocket Classic’s departure leaves Michigan without a PGA Tour tournament for the first time since the Buick Open came to an end after the 2009 season.

Professional golf did not return to the state until a decade later, when Dan Gilbert played a pivotal role in bringing the PGA Tour back to Detroit through the launch of the Rocket Classic.

Since then, the tournament has become a summer staple, producing memorable finishes while raising millions for charitable causes throughout the region.

Beyond the competition itself, the event also provided an economic boost for the city and surrounding communities, attracting visitors, corporate partners, and national television exposure each summer.

Sompo Event Begins a New Chapter

While Detroit says goodbye, Napa is preparing to welcome a familiar PGA Tour destination back into the spotlight.

Sompo’s new title-sponsored tournament will make its debut at Silverado Resort’s North Course, a venue with deep roots in PGA Tour history.

Silverado hosted Tour events from 1968 through 1980 before returning to the schedule in 2014. It remained a regular stop through the 2025 season and has produced several notable champions in recent years.

Scottie Scheffler captured victory at Silverado during the 2024 Procore Championship, while Max Homa enjoyed remarkable success at the course with consecutive wins in 2021 and 2022. The layout has developed a reputation for rewarding elite ball-striking while still creating opportunities for dramatic finishes.

Interestingly, Silverado will only serve as the tournament’s home for its inaugural season. Sompo has already committed to remaining the event’s title sponsor beyond 2027, but the PGA Tour plans to relocate the tournament to a different venue beginning in 2028.

That future host site has not yet been announced.

PGA Tour’s New Schedule Continues to Take Shape

Beginning in 2028, the Tour will divide its calendar into two distinct competitive tracks. The Championship Series will feature approximately 23 to 24 of the season’s marquee tournaments, while the Challenger Series will provide additional playing opportunities for rising professionals and players working to improve their status.

The Travelers Championship was recently confirmed as the first official Championship Series event, signaling that the Tour is gradually revealing what its future schedule will look like.

“This partnership with Travelers and with the PGA Tour has taken the tournament to incredible new heights,” Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director, said.

“We’re proud of the Travelers Championship, the economic impact it makes on our community and the state of Connecticut, and the hundreds of local charities that continue to benefit financially.”

As additional announcements arrive over the coming months, attention will remain on markets like Detroit that are seeking a path back onto the calendar.