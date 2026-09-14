Biltmore Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour returns this week with a new tournament and a field featuring an intriguing mix of established winners, rising young players and golfers with plenty at stake during the FedExCup Fall.
The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville will be played September 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in the Asheville, North Carolina, area.
The tournament begins the 2026 FedExCup Fall and brings PGA Tour competition back to Asheville for the first time in more than 80 years. The Jack Nicklaus-designed course will play as a par 71 at 7,249 yards, with a $5 million purse and $900,000 going to the winner.
The original 132-player field was announced with 59 PGA Tour winners accounting for 134 career victories. Although a few late withdrawals have changed the lineup, there remains considerable experience at the top alongside some of the Tour’s most interesting younger players.
Full 2026 Biltmore Championship Field
Here is the complete list of players competing in the Biltmore Championship, per PGA Tour:
- Bauchou, Zach
- Bertagnole, Carson
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blair, Zac
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Brown, Blades
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Campos, Rafael
- Castillo, Ricky
- Champ, Cameron
- Chatfield, Davis
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- Coody, Pierceson
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Deneen, Morgan
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Duncan, Tyler
- Dunlap, Nick
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Ewart, A.J.
- Finau, Tony
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fisk, Steven
- Ford, David
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gómez, Fabián
- Gordon, Will
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hardy, Nick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoge, Tom
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Jaeger, Stephan
- James, Ben
- Jones, Tyler
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Keefer, Johnny
- Kim, Michael
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Kohles, Ben
- Koivun, Jackson
- Lamprecht, Christo
- Lebioda, Hank
- Li, Haotong
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- Meissner, Mac
- Merritt, Troy
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Nakajima, Keita
- Noh, S.Y.
- Novak, Andrew
- Nyholm, Pontus
- Parry, John
- Paul, Jeremy
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Penge, Marco
- Peterson, Paul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozo, Marcelo
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Sargent, Gordon
- Schenk, Adam
- Shipley, Neal
- Silverman, Ben
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Smotherman, Austin
- Springer, Hayden
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Taylor, Nick
- Thompson, Davis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valdes, Brendan
- van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Ventura, Kristoffer
- Vilips, Karl
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Danny
- Watts, Tyler
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Dylan
- Yu, Kevin
Justin Thomas Headlines Recent Biltmore Withdrawals
The biggest change to the field came Sunday when Thomas withdrew from the tournament. No reason for the decision was immediately announced.
Thomas’ absence is notable because the Biltmore Championship would have given him a competitive tune-up immediately before the Presidents Cup at Medinah. The 16-time PGA Tour winner finished No. 43 in the 2026 FedExCup standings and had already secured his status, meaning he did not face the same Fall-season pressure as many other players in the field.
Cameron Champ moved into the tournament following Thomas’ withdrawal. The three-time PGA Tour winner adds considerable power to the lineup and gives the field another recognizable name despite losing its originally highest-ranked entrant.
K.H. Lee withdrew Saturday, with Ryan Brehm taking his spot in the field.
Biltmore Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals