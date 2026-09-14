Biltmore Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour returns this week with a new tournament and a field featuring an intriguing mix of established winners, rising young players and golfers with plenty at stake during the FedExCup Fall.

The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville will be played September 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in the Asheville, North Carolina, area.

The tournament begins the 2026 FedExCup Fall and brings PGA Tour competition back to Asheville for the first time in more than 80 years. The Jack Nicklaus-designed course will play as a par 71 at 7,249 yards, with a $5 million purse and $900,000 going to the winner.

The original 132-player field was announced with 59 PGA Tour winners accounting for 134 career victories. Although a few late withdrawals have changed the lineup, there remains considerable experience at the top alongside some of the Tour’s most interesting younger players.

Full 2026 Biltmore Championship Field

Here is the complete list of players competing in the Biltmore Championship, per PGA Tour:

Bauchou, Zach

Bertagnole, Carson

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blair, Zac

Blanchet, Chandler

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Brown, Blades

Byrd, Jonathan

Campos, Rafael

Castillo, Ricky

Champ, Cameron

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Deneen, Morgan

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Duncan, Tyler

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Ford, David

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gómez, Fabián

Gordon, Will

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hardy, Nick

Higgs, Harry

Hirata, Kensei

Hisatsune, Ryo

Højgaard, Rasmus

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Jaeger, Stephan

James, Ben

Jones, Tyler

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Kohles, Ben

Koivun, Jackson

Lamprecht, Christo

Lebioda, Hank

Li, Haotong

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

Meissner, Mac

Merritt, Troy

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Nakajima, Keita

Noh, S.Y.

Novak, Andrew

Nyholm, Pontus

Parry, John

Paul, Jeremy

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riley, Davis

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Salinda, Isaiah

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Shipley, Neal

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Smotherman, Austin

Springer, Hayden

Stanger, Jimmy

Streelman, Kevin

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Taylor, Nick

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

Valdes, Brendan

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Ventura, Kristoffer

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Danny

Watts, Tyler

Whaley, Vince

Wise, Aaron

Wu, Dylan

Yu, Kevin

Justin Thomas Headlines Recent Biltmore Withdrawals

The biggest change to the field came Sunday when Thomas withdrew from the tournament. No reason for the decision was immediately announced.

Thomas’ absence is notable because the Biltmore Championship would have given him a competitive tune-up immediately before the Presidents Cup at Medinah. The 16-time PGA Tour winner finished No. 43 in the 2026 FedExCup standings and had already secured his status, meaning he did not face the same Fall-season pressure as many other players in the field.

Cameron Champ moved into the tournament following Thomas’ withdrawal. The three-time PGA Tour winner adds considerable power to the lineup and gives the field another recognizable name despite losing its originally highest-ranked entrant.

K.H. Lee withdrew Saturday, with Ryan Brehm taking his spot in the field.