$112 Million Golfer Abruptly Withdraws From Biltmore Championship

Justin Thomas was scheduled to be part of the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville as the PGA Tour begins its FedEx Cup Fall schedule. The event is set for Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina.

The tournament was set to bring together a mix of established PGA Tour winners and players looking to strengthen their positions for the new season. It also carried added significance for several golfers preparing for the Presidents Cup, which begins the following week at Medinah Country Club in Chicago.

Thomas entered the week with the Presidents Cup already on his calendar. The 33-year-old has not competed since the BMW Championship last month, although he recently joined the U.S. team for a two-day scouting trip at Medinah No. 3.

Justin Thomas Withdraws From Biltmore Championship

Justin Thomas has withdrawn from the Biltmore Championship in Asheville, removing the planned tournament preparation ahead of the Presidents Cup.

Thomas had been scheduled to compete in the new PGA Tour event after going more than a month without tournament action. The 16-time PGA Tour winner had entered the event with the opportunity to sharpen his game before joining the United States team in Chicago.

Thomas did not provide a reason for his withdrawal.

Cameron Champ will replace him in the field at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove.

The decision changes Thomas’ immediate competitive schedule. His last tournament appearance came at the BMW Championship, while his next confirmed competition is now the Presidents Cup, which begins September 24.

Thomas was ranked No. 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking when the Biltmore field was announced. He also finished 43rd in this season’s FedEx Cup standings, meaning he did not need to play the Asheville event to protect his PGA Tour status.

Instead, the tournament represented an opportunity to return to competition before an important team event.

The Biltmore Championship was scheduled to feature 132 players, including 59 PGA Tour winners with a combined 134 titles. Thomas was initially one of eight Presidents Cup players in the field.

His withdrawal leaves seven Presidents Cup players competing in Asheville before heading to Medinah.

Justin Thomas Turns Attention to Presidents Cup

With the Biltmore Championship no longer on his schedule, Justin Thomas will now head directly toward his fourth Presidents Cup appearance.

Thomas was one of six captain’s picks made by U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker on September 1. He joined Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele, Jackson Koivun, Patrick Cantlay and Jacob Bridgeman as the captain’s selections.

The six picks joined automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa on the 12-player United States roster.

Thomas has previously played in three Presidents Cups and four Ryder Cups. His experience will be part of a U.S. team preparing to face the International Team at Medinah from Sept. 24-27.

The Biltmore Championship would have offered Thomas four competitive rounds before the Presidents Cup. Instead, his preparation will continue away from tournament competition following the recent U.S. scouting trip.

The Presidents Cup will feature a different format and team environment from a regular PGA Tour event, so the Asheville tournament was never a direct rehearsal for Medinah. Still, it would have provided Thomas with an opportunity to test his game under competitive conditions after his break.

For now, Thomas’ withdrawal leaves no stated explanation and no additional tournament between the Biltmore Championship and the Presidents Cup. His focus will turn to Chicago, where he is set to make his fourth appearance in the biennial competition.