Yankees Announce Aaron Judge News Before Padres Game

Aaron Judge remains on track to return during the New York Yankees‘ upcoming homestand.

The captain has missed more than three months with a stress fracture in his first right rib. Manager Aaron Boone said Judge could return during that homestand, which runs Sept. 8-13 against the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets.

The update comes before the Yankees open Sunday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Aaron Boone on Aaron Judge’s Progress

The Yankees still plan to have Judge face live pitching Monday at Yankee Stadium. The pitcher who throws to him remains undetermined. Judge has said he wants to face live pitching at least twice before being activated.

Reporters asked Boone if a Tuesday return for Judge is unrealistic. “I don’t know. We’ll see,” Boone said, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Judge has not played since May 31. He was hitting .248 with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs in 59 games before the injury. The three-time American League MVP hopes to skip a minor league rehab assignment entirely.

Trent Grisham Dealt Significant Setback

The Yankees placed center fielder Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He strained his right hamstring during Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Padres in 10 innings.

Grisham first felt discomfort on a stolen-base attempt, then struggled to reach a ball in center field an inning later.

Boone said Sunday that Grisham has a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The manager added that Grisham may be out for the rest of the regular season.

It marks the second time this season Grisham has strained the same hamstring. He first went on the injured list June 13 and returned July 3.

The Yankees recalled outfielder Jasson Dominguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the roster spot.

Clarke Schmidt Needs More Time in the Minors

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt continues his rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is working back from Tommy John surgery performed last July. Schmidt has not pitched in the majors since July 3, 2025.

In his most recent outing, Schmidt worked two innings in relief. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out three batters. The RailRiders adjusted their game time so Schmidt could enter as a reliever would.

Boone said Schmidt will need “at least a couple, few more” outings before rejoining the major league roster. The Yankees plan to use him out of the bullpen, not as a starter.

With the season ending Sept. 27, time remains limited. The Yankees still view Schmidt as a potential bullpen weapon down the stretch.