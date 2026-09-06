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New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham News Before Padres Series Finale

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Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees looks on after the 4-1 win against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees placed outfielder Trent Grisham on the injured list with a right hamstring strain on Saturday.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on Grisham.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Trent Grisham Update Before Padres Game

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 18: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases on his three-run home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Via The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X: Trent Grisham has a Grade 2 hamstring strain. They’re not putting a timetable on his return “but he could be” out for the rest of the regular season.

Grisham has hit .211/.308/.395 over 121 games this season. He has also struggled defensively in 2026.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

With Grisham out, Spencer Jones will presumably be the Yankees’ starting center fielder going forward.

Grisham is set to be a free agent at the end of this season, making his injury a brutal blow for the outfielder.

Looking at Trent Grisham’s Career

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees heads for second base in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Grisham made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019.

The Brewers traded Grisham to the San Diego Padres after the 2019 season.

Wild Card Round - Milwaukee Brewers v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 01: Trent Grisham #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers takes batting practice prior to the National League Wild Card game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 01, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Grisham played for the Padres through the 2023 season.

After the 2023 season, the Padres traded Grisham to the Yankees as part of the Juan Soto deal.

Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CA – APRIL 2: Trent Grisham #1 of the San Diego Padres goes to first base after drawing a walk during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies April 2, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Grisham surprisingly accepted a qualifying offer from the Yankees for this season.

Throughout his MLB career, Grisham, has slashed .217/.319/.399 with 122 home runs and 379 RBI over 887 games.

New York Yankees Right Now

New York Yankees v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Cody Bellinger #35 congratulates Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees after his solo homerun during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Yankees own the first American League Wild Card spot with an 81-61 record.

In the AL East standings, the Yankees trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by four games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham News Before Padres Series Finale

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