New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham News Before Padres Series Finale

The New York Yankees placed outfielder Trent Grisham on the injured list with a right hamstring strain on Saturday.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on Grisham.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Trent Grisham Update Before Padres Game

Via The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X: Trent Grisham has a Grade 2 hamstring strain. They’re not putting a timetable on his return “but he could be” out for the rest of the regular season.

Grisham has hit .211/.308/.395 over 121 games this season. He has also struggled defensively in 2026.

With Grisham out, Spencer Jones will presumably be the Yankees’ starting center fielder going forward.

Grisham is set to be a free agent at the end of this season, making his injury a brutal blow for the outfielder.

Looking at Trent Grisham’s Career

Grisham made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019.

The Brewers traded Grisham to the San Diego Padres after the 2019 season.

Grisham played for the Padres through the 2023 season.

After the 2023 season, the Padres traded Grisham to the Yankees as part of the Juan Soto deal.

Grisham surprisingly accepted a qualifying offer from the Yankees for this season.

Throughout his MLB career, Grisham, has slashed .217/.319/.399 with 122 home runs and 379 RBI over 887 games.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees own the first American League Wild Card spot with an 81-61 record.

In the AL East standings, the Yankees trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by four games.