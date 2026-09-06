NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees looks on after the 4-1 win against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The Brewers traded Grisham to the San Diego Padres after the 2019 season.
Grisham played for the Padres through the 2023 season.
After the 2023 season, the Padres traded Grisham to the Yankees as part of the Juan Soto deal.
Grisham surprisingly accepted a qualifying offer from the Yankees for this season.
Throughout his MLB career, Grisham, has slashed .217/.319/.399 with 122 home runs and 379 RBI over 887 games.
New York Yankees Right Now
The Yankees own the first American League Wild Card spot with an 81-61 record.
In the AL East standings, the Yankees trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by four games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an injury update on outfielder Trent Grisham before Sunday's game against the Padres.
New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham News Before Padres Series Finale