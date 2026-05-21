Aaron Rai Makes Revelation on Wife Gaurika 4 Days After PGA Championship Win

Aaron Rai picked up the Wanamaker trophy on Sunday at Aronimink in style. He was not even in the field at the Truist Championship. The 31-year-old golfer teed off at the Myrtle Beach Classic. From there to a 3-stroke lead to the PGA Championship win looks like a fairytale.

Rai has credited his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, and his parents for the victory. After picking up the silverware, he shared an in-depth insight into their lives that made headlines. Four days later, on Pat McAfee’s show, he further shared details about Bishnoi.

“She’s been around the game a very long time,” Rai said. “But I think she has probably a more balanced perspective on life than I do. I think I’m definitely more tilted towards golf.”

Both Rai and Bishnoi are professional golfers. She is a member of the Ladies European Tour. Naturally, McAfee asked the question how does golf not take over their lives even away from the course. And the credit for that, too, goes to Bishnoi.

“I think that balance that she has and consistently reminds me of helps golf not dominate our lives and it definitely doesn’t dominate our conversations,” he added. “She’s great in bringing that balance away from the course.”

Aaron Rai Reveals How He Celebrated With Wife Gaurika After PGA Championship Win

The PGA Championship offered a purse of $3.69 million, and it was clear that Rai would spend some of it on celebrations. A large chunk, however, was lost to taxes.

After accounting for federal and Pennsylvania state income taxes, along with a customary 10% caddie payout, Rai could see more than $1.7 million deducted from his record-setting prize money, leaving him with substantially less than the headline payout.

But that did not affect the celebrations.

“There were a lot of commitments that followed after finishing on the 18th,” Rai revealed. “We had a really nice dinner at the golf course, which was great and a mini celebration there with some of the PGA guys, my wife and my caddie.”

Rai’s wife, Gaurika, jokingly said that he would probably celebrate with Chipotle and she was right. Rai’s celebrations also included that.

“We did make it to Chipotle on Monday, the following day, so I really enjoyed that one,” he said.

The couple flew to Jacksonville a few days ago and is planning a family get-together this weekend. Many others from his golf team will also be there.

Aaron Rai Reveals His Favourite Soccer Team

Rai is from England, so it was no surprise that he also had a favorite soccer club alongside the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL team he publicly committed to following after lifting the trophy.

He is a passionate supporter of Manchester United. Surprisingly, Wolverhampton Wanderers are not his first choice despite him growing up in Wolverhampton.

Wolves currently sit at the bottom of the table and are set to be relegated from the Premier League to the Championship after the season.

Aaron Rai Drops Emotional Message on Wife Gaurika

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Rai could not stop thanking his wife.

“It’s beautiful. I’m so lucky,” he said. “Sometimes I still can’t quite get my head around how lucky I am to have found a woman like her.”

The couple got married in July last year during an elegant traditional ceremony at Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire, England. They also spend time in Jacksonville, Rai’s primary residence since 2023.

Like Rai, Gaurika travels frequently for her golfing career. Even so, they have managed to maintain a healthy balance.

“We practice a lot together back in Jacksonville, which is where we live. So there’s just a really nice blend of life and golf that goes into our partnership,” Rai revealed.