Aaron Rai News Emerges After PGA Championship

Aaron Rai arrived at Aronimink Golf Club as a one-time PGA Tour winner. He left as a major champion.

Rai won the PGA Championship at nine-under-par, lifting the Wanamaker Trophy by three shots after a composed final-round performance. The Englishman produced one of the strongest closing stretches of the week, closing it out by a long eagle putt on the front nine and another massive birdie putt on the 17th hole.

The win marked the first PGA Championship title by an English golfer since Jim Barnes in 1919. It also became one of the most-watched final rounds in the past five years.

It averaged 5.764 million viewers, which is 21% up from last year when Scottie Scheffler lifted the trophy.

The numbers peaked at 8.019 million viewers, especially when Rai closed out the round and lifted the trophy. The average viewership for that period reached 7.826 million.

The leaderboard had none of the usual names like Scheffler or Rory McIlroy. So, it is kind of surprising that Rai drew more eyes to the event than Scheffler did.

Aaron Rai Credits Wife Gaurika for PGA Championship Win

Rai gave full credit for his PGA Championship victory to his wife. After closing out the title at Aronimink Golf Club, Rai said his wife, fellow professional golfer Gaurika Bishnoi, played a central role in the victory.

“She’s been incredible,” and added, “I really wouldn’t be here without her,” he said while describing her as a companion, friend and trusted golf adviser.

Rai’s comments matched the way he and Bishnoi have approached the sport together. Bishnoi competes on the Ladies European Tour, while Rai plays on the PGA Tour and the couple often works on games and course management side by side.

Rai made it clear that their practice sessions are competitive. “Honestly, she beats me more times than I beat her,” he said, explaining that they regularly test each other in putting, chipping and wedge games.

Rai said he would have loved to share the moment with his parents, who sacrificed heavily to support his golf from childhood. His father helped train him from an early age and he credited his family’s backing as a major factor in his rise.

Aaron Rai and Wife Gaurika’s Message to the Fans

On Wednesday, Gaurika and Rai posted a message for their fans, acknowledging their love and support.

“Thank you! To each and every one who has messaged us,” the post read. “The past few days have been truly surreal. Winning the PGA Championship is something we will cherish forever, and to experience this moment with so much love and support from all of you has meant the world to us.”

Rai won a total of $3.69 million in prize money, which is more than twice his entire career earnings.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to message, call, post, and celebrate with us. Every text, DM, story, and kind word has made this week even more special, and our hearts are incredibly full. While it’s been difficult to reply to every message personally, please know we have taken the time to read and appreciate them all. We can’t wait to see you all out on the course soon.”