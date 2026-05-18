Aaron Rai Makes Personal Admission on Wife, Gaurika, Immediately After PGA Championship

Aaron Rai does not believe he would be a PGA Championship winner without his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi. Like Rai, Bishnoi is also a professional golfer, and her husband is leaving it up for debate as to who is the better player.

Rai revealed that he leaned heavily on his wife throughout the PGA Championship, including during the final round. Bishnoi plays on the Ladies European Tour, while Rai is part of the PGA Tour.



“She’s been incredible,” Rai told reporters on May 17, 2026, following the victory. “I’m not exaggerating when I say that I wouldn’t be here without her. Both as a companion, as a friend, as someone I’m sharing my life with, but also as a real support system for my game. She’s a professional golfer herself.

“So her mindset, her advice, her thoughts, whether it’s technique or the way I’m holding myself is absolutely invaluable. She encompasses so many different sides in her opinions,” Rai added.

“We even had a conversation yesterday for probably 30 minutes in the car just before we got back to the hotel, just speaking a little bit about today. Again, some of the things that she mentioned in the conversations were really with me today. Yeah, I really wouldn’t be here without her.”

Aaron Rai on His Wife, Gaurika Bishnoi: ‘Honestly She Beats Me More Times Than I Beat Her’

The couple shared a long embrace minutes after Rai’s final putt in what would be a PGA Championship victory. Rai admitted that there are plenty of times when his wife is able to top him on the golf course.



“We practice quite a lot together. Honestly she beats me more times than I beat her,” Rai noted. “When we have putting contests, chipping contests, we do some wedge games on TrackMan. I do well to keep up with her. She really is that good.

“We play a little bit on the course, but I’ve played Sawgrass, that’s where we live, a little bit more than her, and I think that little bit of experience helps. But it’s still very close with us even on the course.”

Aaron Rai’s Parents Were Unable to Celebrate the PGA Championship Win With the Golfer & Wife, Gaurika

After the historic win, Rai praised both his wife and parents for their dedication. Rai became the first English golfer to win the PGA Championship in more than 100 years.

The golfer came from humble beginnings and his family sacrificed a lot for Rai to be able to learn to golf. Rai revealed that his dad, Amrik, quit his job to focus on helping his son improve at golf.

Perhaps the only sad part about Rai winning the PGA Championship is that his parents were unable to witness the victory in person.

“It’s probably hard for me to really express everything that I feel towards them,” Rai remarked. “I think I’ll get way too emotional to speak. Yeah, starting with my dad, he was with me every day that I went to practice from the age of 4, 5 years old. He actually quit his job and started to focus on my golf from a really young age.

“… Obviously, I would love to share this with them. It would be amazing if they were here. I can’t put into words how much they’ve done in terms of the support, in terms of the care, in terms of love. Again, I wouldn’t be here without them at all.”