Internet Invitational Star Blasts Barstool Amid Tournament Controversy

The 2026 Internet Invitational has been packed with drama, but the controversy has extended beyond the tournament’s conclusion.

Internet Invitational participant Sam Heung Min has launched a furious public response to criticism surrounding his conduct at the event, taking aim at Barstool Sports commentators, Kevin Kisner and the tournament’s organization.

The outburst follows several contentious moments at the $4 million competition, which was organized by Barstool Sports and Bob Does Sports and featured 64 golfers competing for a massive cash prize.

The event has already generated several heated disputes over its rules, including a controversial penalty involving Heung Min and fellow competitor Big John.

Now, Heung Min is pushing back against the people who criticized him, accusing podcast personalities of hypocrisy while questioning how the event was managed.

Internet Invitational Star Unloads on Barstool Commentators

In a profanity-filled social media video, Heung Min made it clear that his frustration extends well beyond the controversy surrounding Big John’s ball.

“This isn’t actually about Big John’s ball moving because I couldn’t care less,” he began, before dismissing the attention surrounding his own performance and Luke Kwon’s previous sleeping-in controversy..

Instead, Heung Min took aim at what he described as “two-faced” critics working behind the scenes and appearing on podcasts.

He accused commentators of applying different standards to different competitors, questioning why some would support penalizing a player for arriving late while criticizing another player for enforcing a rule during competition.

Heung Min also suggested some of the commentators criticizing his conduct would have been reluctant to confront a prominent personality in the same situation.

Heung Min Calls out Kevin Kisner

The golfer then turned his attention to the organization of the tournament.

Heung Min and his playing partner Claire Hogle arrived late for a scheduled alternate-shot match against Andrew Santino and DOD King. Kevin Kisner became involved in the ruling, and the pair lost the opening hole before ultimately halving the match.

Heung Min acknowledged that arriving late would ordinarily be disrespectful, but argued the circumstances were different because of how the tournament was run.

“It’s not disrespectful when the tournament is being disrespectful to the 64 invites playing for a lot of money and the rules are all over the show,” he said.

He also directly addressed Kisner, saying, “So I couldn’t care less what Kisner says to be fair.”

Although Heung Min did not identify every person he was criticizing, his references to podcast personalities and Kisner pointed toward the broader Barstool golf commentary surrounding the event.

Controversial Penalty & Wesley Bryan Feud Add to Tournament Fallout

Heung Min’s comments follow an especially contentious moment during his singles match against Big John in Episode 4.

During the match, Heung Min’s group raised concerns that Big John’s ball had moved at address. Big John accepted a penalty despite being unsure whether the ball had actually moved.

Heung Min subsequently called a similar penalty on himself, costing him a hole, before Big John eventually won their match 3&2.

The incident prompted criticism of Heung Min’s sportsmanship, adding to the controversy surrounding his earlier late arrival.

However, Heung Min made a point of distinguishing Big John and the Bob Does Sports crew from the personalities he was attacking.

He said he loved Bob Does Sports and Big John, while expressing his admiration for Wesley Bryan and the Bryan Bros.

That support is particularly noteworthy given Bryan’s own recent disagreements with Barstool personalities.

Bryan has publicly addressed criticism of his approach to YouTube golf, following somewhat heated exchanges with personalities associated with Barstool’s Pardon My Take and Fore Play programs.

Heung Min closed his remarks by thanking supporters, particularly fans from New Zealand, while reiterating his frustration with the podcast personalities discussing the tournament.

With the competition now concluded, the latest outburst adds another chapter to an Internet Invitational that has generated almost as much conversation off the course as on it.