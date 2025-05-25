Dana Myeroff, Ben Griffin’s Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dana Myeroff is PGA Tour golfer Ben Griffin’s fiancee. Myeroff was watching as Griffin won his first PGA Tour event, the 2025 Zurich Classic, in April 2025. They have been dating since April 2022.

Here’s what you need to know about Ben Griffin’s fiancee, Dana Myeroff:

1. Ben Griffin Proposed to His Girlfriend Dana Myeroff in July 2024

Ben Griffin and Dana Myeroff have been engaged since July 2024, according to her Instagram. She wrote along with a photo of Griffin proposing, “forever ❤️ 7/27/24.”

Myeroff also posted pictures from an engagement photo shoot from Palm Beach, Florida, in January 2025, writing, “I can’t wait to marry my best friend.”

They have been dating since April 2022, according to social media posts from the couple.

According to Katherine Ives Photography, Griffin proposed to Myeroff at The Cloister at Sea Island in Georgia.

“The proposal was just the beginning of an unforgettable weekend. Friends and family, who had been secretly invited by Ben, were waiting to celebrate with the newly engaged couple. The evening was filled with laughter, tears of joy, and a toast to a bright future together,” Ives wrote. “Ben Griffin’s surprise proposal at The Cloister at Sea Island was a moment of pure romance that will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to witness it. As Ben and Dana embark on their journey together, their love story serves as a reminder that sometimes, life’s greatest victories aren’t won on the golf course but in the hearts of those we cherish most.”

2. Myeroff Is From Ohio & Graduated From Lehigh University in 2019

Myeroff is originally from Chardon, Ohio. She graduated from Lehigh University in 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile. She studied business information systems and accounting at Lehigh, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Griffin is from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and lives in St. Simons, Georgia, according to his PGA Tour biography.

3. She Has Worked as a Senior Customer Success Manager at Evisort & at EY

Myeroff works as a senior customer success manager at Evisort, an AI-powered contract management software company, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has worked there since August 2023.

Myeroff previously worked at EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, one of the “big four” accounting firms, from 2019 to 2023. She was a finance transformation consultant and senior digital transformation and innovation consultant while working for EY, according to her LinkedIn profile.

4. Myeroff Sent an Emotional Message to Her Boyfriend on Instagram After His First Career Victory in April 2025

After Griffin won his first PGA Tour title alongside Andrew Novak at the 2025 Zurich Classic in Louisiana, Myeroff posted an emotional message to her boyfriend on Instagram.

“First PGA tour win 🥹 The passion, perseverance, and heart you pour into everything you do inspires me every single day. It’s so special to watch your childhood dream come true. I will forever be your #1 fan ❤️,” Myeroff wrote.

She added, “Shoutout @andrewnovakgolf and @maddie.myers.novak for being the best team.”

Griffin and Novak earned the victory together during the PGA Tour’s only team tournament, taking home a top prize of $1.329 million each.

5. Myeroff Often Shares Insights About Her Life & Griffin’s Career on TikTok

Myeroff often shares insights into her life and Griffin’s PGA Tour career on her social media pages, including TikTok and Instagram.

She is often on the road with Griffin, including at the Zurich Classic and the 2025 Charles Schwab Championship in Pennsylvania, where Griffin entered the final round tied for the lead.