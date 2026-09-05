More Big Stops Earn Spots in PGA Tour’s 2028 Championship Series

Big changes are coming to the PGA Tour. While the Tour’s new two-tier structure won’t officially take effect until 2028, the foundation for it is already being laid. The PGA Tour is dividing its regular season events between the Championship Series and the Challenger Series. This move creates a distinction between its top-tier tournaments and the rest of the schedule.

Now, two of the Tour’s most prominent stops have officially secured their place in the Championship series. The RBC Heritage and Truist Championship will both join the top-tier pathway when the new model launches in 2028. These two established events have deep histories with passionate fan bases and strong ties to their communities. Their inclusion further supports the PGA Tour’s ongoing mission to grow the game of golf.

RBC Heritage

For more than five decades, the PGA Tour has made its annual trip to Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Since 1969, the RBC Heritage has brought the world’s best players to the iconic Harbour Town lighthouse, which serves as a recognizable backdrop at the PGA Tour event.

The official announcement of the tournament’s place in the Championship came this week. RBC Heritage is now the ninth confirmed regular-season event for the top-tier.

“It is an incredible honor for the RBC Heritage to be a part of the PGA Tour Championship Series,” RBC Heritage tournament director Steve Wilmot said. “This recognition reflects the strength of our tournament and the support of RBC, Boeing, our sponsors, volunteers, and loyal fans.”

RBC Heritage’s position in the Championship Series came as no suprise. It has been a Signature Event on the Tour since 2023, when the elevated status format was first introduced. It traditionally occupies the week immediately following the Masters, only adding to its recognition on Tour.

In 2026, the Tournament offered another memorable chapter. Matt Fitzpatrick beat Scottie Scheffler in an intense playoff for his second win at the RBC Heritage.

Beginning in 2028, the RBC Heritage will join other established events in the Championship Series. These include the Cadillac Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, The Sentry, Travelers Championship, and THE GO by Raymond James, plus a new Sompo-sponsored event.

The Sompo event will actually debut before the two-tier system. The Japan-based company will reportedly sponsor a full-field PGA Tour event next year at the North Course Silverado Resort, in Napa, California.

For the RBC Heritage, the future is bright knowing it will remain as one of the premier stops on the PGA Tour when the new structure arrives in 2028.

Truist Championship

Played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Truist Championship is one of the PGA Tour’s most competitive stops. Part of the Tour since 2003, it has seen some of the biggest names in professional golf throughout the years.

The Tournament’s elevation to the Championship Series also comes as no surprise considering its status as a Signature Event. Not to mention the PGA Tour’s long-standing relationship with Quail Hollow.

“Quail Hollow Club has been honored to host the world’s best players for more than two decades, and we are proud that the Truist Championship will play a significant role in the future as part of the PGA Tour Championship Series,” said Quail Hollow Club president Johnny Harris. “This designation reflects the strength of our partnership with the PGA Tour and the passion of our fans and volunteers, and the commitment of our membership to delivering a world-class championship.”

More Announcements to Come

The RBC Heritage and Truist Championship are just the most recent announcements in the restructuring of the PGA Tour.

When announcing the addition of Truist, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said they had identified eight of the 15 regular-season Championship Series events. The RBC Heritage became the ninth.

The full 2028 schedule announcement for both tiers will come out on February 22, 2027. This will give fans a complete picture of the new calendar and how the new structure scheduling will take place.