BMW Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, How to Watch

The FedExCup Playoffs have already claimed some notable names, and the pressure only increases with the field shrinking to 50 players for the 2026 BMW Championship.

The postseason began with the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings qualifying for the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. From there, only the top 50 advanced to the BMW Championship, and the next cut will be even more severe: just 30 players will move on to the TOUR Championship at East Lake.

The eventual FedExCup champion will receive $10 million, while the TOUR Championship carries a $40 million purse.

This year’s BMW Championship will be played Aug. 20-23 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The par-70 course will measure 7,448 yards for the tournament, which carries a $20 million purse and awards 750 FedExCup points to the winner.

Scottie Scheffler Leads 2026 BMW Championship Field

Scottie Scheffler will arrive at Bellerive in the No. 1 position after strengthening his grip on the top spot with another victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The win was Scheffler’s 21st career PGA Tour title and earned him another 750 FedExCup points.

“I felt like I had some close calls this year, so it was nice to finish the tournament off,” Scheffler said after his win. “I played solid golf all day, really all week.”

Behind him, Matt Fitzpatrick remains second and Cameron Young remains third. Si Woo Kim was one of the notable movers, jumping from seventh to fourth, while Sam Burns climbed from eighth to sixth. Hideki Matsuyama also made progress, moving four spots from No. 20 to No. 16.

Here is the BMW Championship field entering the second playoff event (previous rankings in parenthesis):

Scottie Scheffler (1) Matt Fitzpatrick (2) Cameron Young (3) Si Woo Kim (7) Wyndham Clark (4) Sam Burns (8) Chris Gotterup (5) Tommy Fleetwood (9) Collin Morikawa (6) Ludvig Aberg (10) Xander Schauffele (11) Jacob Bridgeman (13) Rory McIlroy (12) Russell Henley (15) Akshay Bhatia (14) Hideki Matsuyama (20) Ryan Gerard (16) Min Woo Lee (17) Kristoffer Reitan (18) Alex Fitzpatrick (19) J.J. Spaun (21) Viktor Hovland (23) Alex Smalley (25) Justin Rose (24) Ryan Fox (22) Tom Kim (26) Adam Scott (29) Kurt Kitayama (33) Bud Cauley (34) Rickie Fowler (28) Gary Woodland (27) J.T. Poston (30) Nicolai Hojgaard (32) Alex Noren (46) Jake Knapp (40) Robert MacIntyre (31) Aaron Rai (35) Ben Griffin (36) Sepp Straka (37) Sungjae Im (53) Michael Thorbjornsen (38) Nico Echavarria (41) Patrick Cantlay (42) Justin Thomas (39) Ryo Hisatsune (43) Sahith Theegala (44) Michael Brennan (47) Eric Cole (45) Maverick McNealy (50) Matt McCarty (48)

Jordan Spieth Among Players Who Failed to Advance

The other side of the playoff format is that recognizable names inevitably see their seasons end. Jordan Spieth was among the players who failed to crack the top 50, finishing No. 52 in the standings.

Keith Mitchell narrowly missed at No. 51, while Max Homa finished No. 53, Harris English was No. 54 and Pierceson Coody was No. 55. Jackson Koivun, meanwhile, finished No. 67.

The notable players who failed to advance include:

No. 51: Keith Mitchell

No. 52: Jordan Spieth

No. 53: Max Homa

No. 54: Harris English

No. 55: Pierceson Coody

No. 67: Jackson Koivun

How to Watch the BMW Championship

Fans will have several ways to follow the BMW Championship throughout the week, with coverage available across ESPN, Golf Channel and CBS. Streaming coverage will also be available through PGA Tour LIVE on the ESPN App, while radio coverage will be carried by PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and online.

All times are Eastern.

Special programming

Tuesday: “Tee Sheet presented by FedEx,” 6-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour YouTube

“Tee Sheet presented by FedEx,” 6-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour YouTube Wednesday: “On The Range,” noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Television

Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-noon on ESPN; 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

10 a.m.-noon on ESPN; 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel Saturday: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. on CBS

1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. on CBS Sunday: Noon-2 p.m. on Golf Channel; 2-6 p.m. on CBS

PGA Tour LIVE on the ESPN App

Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio

Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.

1-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR Radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM and online through PGA Tour live audio.