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FedEx St. Jude Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

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FedEx St. Jude Championship flag
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A detailed view of the flag on the sixth green during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 16, 2024.

The PGA Tour’s postseason is set to begin in Memphis, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship bringing together the top players in the FedExCup race for the opening event of the 2026 FedExCup Playoffs.

TPC Southwind will host the tournament from August 13-16, with a $20 million purse and 750 FedExCup points on the line.

The field is determined by the FedExCup standings following the conclusion of the regular season at the Wyndham Championship, setting up a high-stakes week as players attempt to keep their seasons alive and advance deeper into the playoffs.

Scottie Scheffler Headlines FedEx St. Jude Championship Field

The field features plenty of star power, led by Scottie Scheffler, who enters the playoffs at No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. Scheffler has won just once this season but has finished runner-up five times, including in his most recent start at the 3M Open.

Rory McIlroy will also return to TPC Southwind after skipping the tournament last year. The Masters champion has not competed since The Open Championship and enters the postseason outside the top 10 in the standings for the first time since 2021.

Defending FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood begins the playoffs at No. 9 after a consistent summer, while Justin Rose returns to Memphis looking to defend his FedEx St. Jude Championship title.

Rose won the event in a playoff last year, although no player has successfully defended the tournament since it became part of the FedExCup Playoffs in 2007.

Here is the FedExCup field entering the opening playoff event:

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Matt Fitzpatrick
  3. Cameron Young
  4. Wyndham Clark
  5. Chris Gotterup
  6. Collin Morikawa
  7. Si Woo Kim
  8. Sam Burns
  9. Tommy Fleetwood
  10. Ludvig Åberg
  11. Xander Schauffele
  12. Rory McIlroy
  13. Jacob Bridgeman
  14. Akshay Bhatia
  15. Russell Henley
  16. Ryan Gerard
  17. Min Woo Lee
  18. Kristoffer Reitan
  19. Alex Fitzpatrick
  20. Hideki Matsuyama
  21. J.J. Spaun
  22. Ryan Fox
  23. Viktor Hovland
  24. Justin Rose
  25. Alex Smalley
  26. Tom Kim
  27. Gary Woodland
  28. Rickie Fowler
  29. Adam Scott
  30. J.T. Poston
  31. Robert MacIntyre
  32. Nicolai Højgaard
  33. Kurt Kitayama
  34. Bud Cauley
  35. Aaron Rai
  36. Ben Griffin
  37. Sepp Straka
  38. Michael Thorbjornsen
  39. Justin Thomas
  40. Jake Knapp
  41. Nico Echavarria
  42. Patrick Cantlay
  43. Ryo Hisatsune
  44. Sahith Theegala
  45. Eric Cole
  46. Alex Noren
  47. Michael Brennan
  48. Matt McCarty
  49. Keith Mitchell
  50. Maverick McNealy
  51. Harris English
  52. Max Homa
  53. Sungjae Im
  54. Jordan Spieth
  55. Sam Stevens
  56. Pierceson Coody
  57. Sudarshan Yellamaraju
  58. Harry Hall
  59. Corey Conners
  60. Michael Kim
  61. Shane Lowry
  62. Nick Taylor
  63. Jordan Smith
  64. Brian Harman
  65. Patrick Rodgers
  66. Aldrich Potgieter
  67. Ricky Castillo
  68. Matti Schmid
  69. Jackson Koivun

Daniel Berger Will Miss FedEx St. Jude Championship

While 70 players qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, only 69 will compete at TPC Southwind. Daniel Berger, who finished the regular season No. 60 in the FedExCup standings, will not play in the FedEx St. Jude Championship due to injury.

Berger had struggled down the stretch, missing the cut in four of his final five regular-season starts. His withdrawal will not result in another golfer being added to the field, as the PGA Tour does not use an alternate list for playoff events.

The absence also ends Berger’s opportunity to advance to the BMW Championship. The FedEx St. Jude Championship has no cut, with the top 50 in the FedExCup standings after Sunday moving on to the second round of the playoffs.

Jordan Spieth Needs a Big Week in Memphis

Jordan Spieth enters the FedExCup Playoffs in an unusual position. According to CBS Sports’ Patrick McDonald, Spieth is the only player inside the top 70 of the standings who has not recorded a top-10 finish this season.

Still, the three-time major champion did enough to reach Memphis at No. 54 in the standings. However, he will need a strong performance at TPC Southwind to keep his season alive.

It has been a lengthy winless stretch for the 13-time PGA Tour winner, whose most recent victory came at the 2022 RBC Heritage. Spieth owns 93 career top-10 finishes, but has yet to add another in 2026.

Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski

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FedEx St. Jude Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

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