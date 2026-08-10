FedEx St. Jude Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour’s postseason is set to begin in Memphis, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship bringing together the top players in the FedExCup race for the opening event of the 2026 FedExCup Playoffs.

TPC Southwind will host the tournament from August 13-16, with a $20 million purse and 750 FedExCup points on the line.

The field is determined by the FedExCup standings following the conclusion of the regular season at the Wyndham Championship, setting up a high-stakes week as players attempt to keep their seasons alive and advance deeper into the playoffs.

Scottie Scheffler Headlines FedEx St. Jude Championship Field

The field features plenty of star power, led by Scottie Scheffler, who enters the playoffs at No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. Scheffler has won just once this season but has finished runner-up five times, including in his most recent start at the 3M Open.

Rory McIlroy will also return to TPC Southwind after skipping the tournament last year. The Masters champion has not competed since The Open Championship and enters the postseason outside the top 10 in the standings for the first time since 2021.

Defending FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood begins the playoffs at No. 9 after a consistent summer, while Justin Rose returns to Memphis looking to defend his FedEx St. Jude Championship title.

Rose won the event in a playoff last year, although no player has successfully defended the tournament since it became part of the FedExCup Playoffs in 2007.

Here is the FedExCup field entering the opening playoff event:

Scottie Scheffler Matt Fitzpatrick Cameron Young Wyndham Clark Chris Gotterup Collin Morikawa Si Woo Kim Sam Burns Tommy Fleetwood Ludvig Åberg Xander Schauffele Rory McIlroy Jacob Bridgeman Akshay Bhatia Russell Henley Ryan Gerard Min Woo Lee Kristoffer Reitan Alex Fitzpatrick Hideki Matsuyama J.J. Spaun Ryan Fox Viktor Hovland Justin Rose Alex Smalley Tom Kim Gary Woodland Rickie Fowler Adam Scott J.T. Poston Robert MacIntyre Nicolai Højgaard Kurt Kitayama Bud Cauley Aaron Rai Ben Griffin Sepp Straka Michael Thorbjornsen Justin Thomas Jake Knapp Nico Echavarria Patrick Cantlay Ryo Hisatsune Sahith Theegala Eric Cole Alex Noren Michael Brennan Matt McCarty Keith Mitchell Maverick McNealy Harris English Max Homa Sungjae Im Jordan Spieth Sam Stevens Pierceson Coody Sudarshan Yellamaraju Harry Hall Corey Conners Michael Kim Shane Lowry Nick Taylor Jordan Smith Brian Harman Patrick Rodgers Aldrich Potgieter Ricky Castillo Matti Schmid Jackson Koivun

Daniel Berger Will Miss FedEx St. Jude Championship

While 70 players qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, only 69 will compete at TPC Southwind. Daniel Berger, who finished the regular season No. 60 in the FedExCup standings, will not play in the FedEx St. Jude Championship due to injury.

Berger had struggled down the stretch, missing the cut in four of his final five regular-season starts. His withdrawal will not result in another golfer being added to the field, as the PGA Tour does not use an alternate list for playoff events.

The absence also ends Berger’s opportunity to advance to the BMW Championship. The FedEx St. Jude Championship has no cut, with the top 50 in the FedExCup standings after Sunday moving on to the second round of the playoffs.

Jordan Spieth Needs a Big Week in Memphis

Jordan Spieth enters the FedExCup Playoffs in an unusual position. According to CBS Sports’ Patrick McDonald, Spieth is the only player inside the top 70 of the standings who has not recorded a top-10 finish this season.

Still, the three-time major champion did enough to reach Memphis at No. 54 in the standings. However, he will need a strong performance at TPC Southwind to keep his season alive.

It has been a lengthy winless stretch for the 13-time PGA Tour winner, whose most recent victory came at the 2022 RBC Heritage. Spieth owns 93 career top-10 finishes, but has yet to add another in 2026.