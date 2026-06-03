Rocket Classic Adds Popular YouTube Personality to Tournament Field

The Rocket Classic is adding a familiar face to its field, although many golf fans may know him more from YouTube than from traditional professional golf broadcasts.

Tournament officials recently awarded a sponsor exemption to Brad Dalke, a member of the immensely popular Good Good Golf content group. The invitation gives Dalke an opportunity to compete against PGA Tour professionals at Detroit Golf Club later this summer (July 30-Aug. 2) while bringing one of golf’s most recognizable online personalities into the spotlight.

While Dalke has built a massive following through digital content creation, his golfing credentials extend well beyond social media. The former Oklahoma standout was once considered one of the country’s top amateur players.

More Than Just a YouTube Personality

Dalke played a key role in helping Oklahoma capture the NCAA national championship in 2017 and earned invitations to both the Masters Tournament and U.S. Open during his amateur career.

His recent success in creator-focused competitions has only added to his profile. Dalke was part of a winning team at the Creator Classic and later captured an individual victory in another edition of the event.

He also helped lead his squad to a title at the Internet Invitational, a high-profile competition that attracted millions of online viewers and demonstrated the growing influence of golf content creators.

“I couldn’t be more excited to make my PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Classic while representing Good Good Golf,” Dalke said. “Coming back to Detroit 10 years after competing in the U.S. Amateur makes this even more special.

“I’m grateful to the leaders at Rocket, the Rocket Classic and the PGA Tour for recognizing how golf is evolving and for embracing new ways to connect content creation with the professional game.”

Why the Rocket Classic Made the Move

Tournament organizers have increasingly embraced fan engagement initiatives that extend beyond traditional golf audiences. By bringing in one of the most recognizable figures from the content creation space, the Rocket Classic gains exposure to millions of younger fans who regularly consume golf through YouTube, Instagram and other digital platforms.

Good Good Golf has become one of the most influential brands in the sport’s media ecosystem, attracting a following (over two million subscribers on YouTube) that rivals some traditional golf broadcasts.

“We’re always looking for ways to connect with new audiences in Detroit and continue building one of the most fan-friendly events on the PGA Tour,” Mark Hollis, Rocket Classic director, said.

“Brad has made a tremendous impact both on the course and through the way he connects with fans across different platforms. He’s a proven competitor, an engaging personality and someone who reflects where the game is headed.”

What Does the Future Hold for the Rocket Classic?

While Dalke’s addition to the field is generating excitement, questions remain about what the Rocket Classic could look like beyond 2026.

According to CBS News, the PGA Tour continues evaluating potential changes to its competitive structure, and comments made by golf legend Tiger Woods earlier this year suggested significant adjustments could be on the horizon.

Speaking ahead of the Genesis Invitational, Woods indicated that Tour leadership is exploring ways to create stronger fields and increase competition by reducing the number of available cards and potentially reshaping portions of the schedule.

“We’re going to have more top players playing. We’re going to make it more competitive by having fewer cards, so that in itself is going to make it more competitive just to be out here,” Woods said.

Woods also acknowledged that changes could begin arriving as soon as 2027, even if the full vision is not immediately implemented.

“We may not be able to implement all of it in 2027, but there will definitely be parts of it integrated or changed than from what it is now in ’26 into ’27,” Woods said.

Those comments have naturally led to questions about where tournaments such as the Rocket Classic fit into the PGA Tour’s long-term plans. While no decisions have been announced, tournament director Mark Hollis recently emphasized that organizers are monitoring developments closely as the Tour evaluates potential schedule adjustments.

“The PGA Tour has proposed a number of changes to the makeup of its schedule in the near future, and like most tournament organizers, we are eager to learn more about how and when those may be implemented. Once we know more, we will be able to evaluate what our options are beyond 2026,” Hollis said.

“The Rocket Classic continues to be a fantastic event for the city of Detroit since 2019. Our focus is on putting on a terrific tournament this summer that continues to make a positive impact in our community and shines a spotlight on all the great things happening in Detroit.”