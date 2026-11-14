Brooks Koepka Reveals Bold Plan to Turn His Career Around

Brooks Koepka has spent enough time near the top of professional golf to know when something needs to change. After a frustrating first season back on the PGA Tour, the five-time major champion is making moves that could help determine whether he becomes a serious threat again in 2027.

Winning five majors brings expectations that do not disappear after a difficult stretch. Koepka built his reputation by beating the best players on the biggest stages, but his recent results have given him plenty to address.

Rather than wait for another season to begin, Koepka has already started making adjustments. His search for answers has led him to two coaches with experience helping some of the sport’s most recognizable players.

Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch detailed the additions, including one that gives Koepka a connection to another golfer with five major championships.

“The five-time major winner has started working on his putting with a familiar name: Brad Faxon, the 8-time winner and NBC announcer, who has helped dozens of Tour players on the greens. Faxon has been Rory McIlroy’s putting coach since 2018,” Lynch wrote.

That relationship gives Koepka access to someone who understands the demands that come with trying to win golf’s biggest tournaments. However, his changes extend beyond the putting green.

Brooks Koepka Adds Another Experienced Coach

Koepka is also addressing his full swing, bringing in an instructor who already has a connection to a place where he practices.

“Koepka also has a new full swing coach in Darren May. May, who also works with Keegan Bradley, is based at Grove XXIII in Jupiter, Fla., where Koepka is a member.”

For Koepka, the decision came from familiarity and trust. May had watched his swing before their working relationship began, giving the major champion reason to believe he could help when frustration started taking over.

Koepka explained why May stood out when he considered making a change.

““Darren’s watched me from afar over the last few years and he’s got a really good understanding of the golf swing and how the body works,” Koepka told Golfweek. “When I was frustrated and trying to figure things out, his was the only name that popped into my head. It’s only been a short time, but it’s been very good.””

The encouraging part is that Koepka already feels comfortable with the partnership. Whether that translates into better tournament results will take longer to determine.

Major Winner Has Plenty to Prove During 2027 Season

Adding respected coaches will raise interest in Koepka’s next steps, but his standards will ultimately make the difference. A player with his résumé measures progress differently than someone simply hoping to keep a spot on tour.

He wants opportunities to contend again, especially when major championships arrive. Improving his putting and finding confidence in his swing would give him a better chance of creating those opportunities.

Koepka has identified the people he believes can help. Now, the work becomes turning those conversations and practice sessions into the kind of golf that once made him so difficult to beat.