Fans Think Brooks Koepka Trolled Rory McIlroy With Bikini Photo After Divorce Filing

Some fans are convinced that professional golfer Brooks Koepka was trolling fellow golfer Rory McIlroy over McIlroy’s May 14 divorce filing from wife, Erica.

Around noon on March 14, Koepka posted a photo of his wife Jena Sims in a bikini swimsuit to his Instagram page and wrote, “So proud of you @jenamsims amazing to see what hard work can do! I love you!”

Some fans in the comment thread immediately leaped to the conclusion that Koepka was trolling McIlroy because news of McIroy’s divorce filing had just broken. “well well well he saw the divorce files,” wrote one person in the comment thread.

McIlroy and defending champion Koepka are both headed into the PGA Championship with “wins in their last starts,” according to Golf Digest, increasing the rivalry. Golf Digest noted that Koepka’s Instagram post came less than an hour after news of McIlroy’s divorce petition hit the news. The post is celebrating Koepka’s wife being chosen for the “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit edition, Golf Digest reported.

The Former Fiancee of Rory McIlroy Wrote a Positive Comment on Brooks Koepka’s Post

“D*** wasted no time on the Rory jab,” wrote another. “Oh he’s trying to get in Rory’s head early,” a fan wrote on Koepka’s Instagram comment thread. “Lol feeling like this is a jab at Rory,” concluded another. Another was more succinct, writing, “Trolling Rory.”

To be clear, the Koepka post does not mention McIlroy or his divorce filing. However, the connection speculation was fueled even more when McIroy’s former fiancee, tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki, responded to Koepka, “Hot mama🔥🔥🔥.”

McIlroy and Woniacki were engaged after dating for years and before breaking up in 2014, according to US Magazine.

“It is quite a difficult time for Caroline and myself, and the statement really said it all this morning,” McIlroy told ESPN of that break-up. “It was mutual, and we both thought it was the best for us, the best for both of us. Time to move on, and I’ve said all that I need to say.”

Golf Digest said it’s far from clear whether Koepka was actually trolling McIlroy though. noting that the two men “are also reportedly friends.”

Rory McIlroy Filed for Divorce From His Wife Erica, Requesting Shared Placement of the Couple’s Daughter & Enforcement of a Prenuptial Agreement

Court records in Florida show that McIlroy filed for divorce from Erica Stoll McIlroy on May 14. The exact reason for the split is unclear, but McIlroy cited “irreconcilable differences” in the filing, which says he is using Tiger Woods’ former divorce attorney in the case.

The divorce petition, published in full by the New York Post, asks for a prenuptial agreement to be enforced although it does not outline the terms. Under a child support category, it requests that both parties help pay for the care of the couple’s 3 year old daughter, Poppy.

The couple married at Ashford Castle in Ireland in 2017, at a wedding attended by famous singers and actors, according to US Weekly.