Brooks Koepka Makes Personal Admission on Wife Jena at RBC Canadian Open

Brooks Koepka said that his wife, Jena, played no part in his decision to leave LIV golf.

The five-time major winner returned to the PGA Tour in 2026 after leaving it more than three years ago. It was a big decision because he had to pay a hefty $5 million fine.

But Koepka revealed that he did not discuss the move with his family.

“I didn’t discuss it with anybody,” he revealed. “I look at it as ‘I let my wife do her job, and I do mine’. I try to do what’s best for myself and what’s best for my family.”

It was probably the best time for him to make that decision, considering the uncertainty surrounding LIV.

Not only is PIF pulling the funding after the conclusion of 2026, but it has also provided only a third of the promised funds for this year.

LIV needs $600 million, roughly, to conduct tournaments and pay the players and PIF’s funding is nowhere near that amount, casting major doubts on the final few events if no investor is found.

Brooks Koepka and Wife Jena Lost Their Baby Last Year

Koepka and his wife Jena were pregnant for the second time after their son Crew was born in 2024. Unfortunately, they lost their baby at 16 weeks of pregnancy in October 2025.

This loss made Koepka completely lose focus on golf. The couple went through severe depression. From there, joining the PGA Tour has been a complete game-changer for him.

“We had a lot of family issues go on last year. It was noted, and that took a toll on me,” Koepka revealed during the PGA Championship.

“Last year was just difficult personally. So, just being in a better place, it’s exciting. It’s a little bit of a fresh start as well,” he added.

Bryson DeChambeau is Thinking About Following Brooks Koepka

Recently, Golf Channel’s analyst Brandel Chamblee confirmed that Bryson DeChambeau is looking for a pathway to return to the PGA Tour.

“The distraction of LIV being in flux and Bryson,” Chamblee said. “He’s trying to figure out a way to come back to the PGA Tour, at least that’s what we’re hearing through the grapevine,”

His contract with LIV expires at the end of this year.

DeChambeau’s performance this year at the majors has been very underwhelming. He missed the cut in both the Masters and the PGA Championship, whereas last year, he was in contention for the win in the events.

If DeChambeau wishes to, he can follow Koepka’s pathway. But whether DeChambeau is accepted back into the league like Koepka is a different question.