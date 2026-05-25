$45 Million Golfer Abruptly Withdraws from Charles Schwab Challenge

T

The field at Colonial this week was already lacking some big names, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth. McIlroy chose to skip these two events after the PGA Championship and will tee off directly at the Memorial. Scheffler and Spieth played the Byron Nelson but will have to skip this one, another tournament close to home.

Brooks Koepka also chose to skip this event, according to Adam Schupak of Golfweek. The decision came abruptly after he finished his round on Sunday. However, it appears to be mainly for strategic reasons and not due to injury.

Koepka has teed off in the last three consecutive events and will take this week off before competing in the RBC Canadian Open and later the U.S. Open.

He recently made his return from LIV Golf to the PGA Tour via the Returning Member Program and has since said how much he enjoys playing the game. Before joining LIV in 2022, Koepka had a very successful career, earning more than $45 million.

In 11 events, he made the cut in eight and finished in the top 25 in six. He has earned $1.5 million in prize money this season. Koepka finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under par at TPC Craig Ranch.

Skipping this event also means he will not tee off at Jack Nicklaus’ place next week. Scheffler, Spieth and McIlroy also chose to skip this event because they will tee off there again, but Koepka will effectively be on a two-week break, missing a signature event and its $20 million purse.

Koepka is unlikely to qualify for the Memorial Tournament through Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5 or the world top 30. He is ranked 105th and has no victories in 2026. The field for the Charles Schwab Challenge is at 132 without a replacement.

Brooks Koepka and Wife Jena Sims Suffered Personal Loss

Koepka’s recent struggles with mental health and with golf are also because of his huge personal loss.

In October 2025, Jena Sims revealed that the couple had suffered a pregnancy loss at 16 weeks.

“At 16 weeks, we learned that our baby’s heart had stopped beating,” Sims wrote. “This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day.”

Crew is the couple’s almost three-year-old toddler.

In the PGA Championship, Koepka provided more context on the matter. He explained why he lost his desire to play golf.

“We had a lot of family issues go on last year. That took a toll on me. It definitely took a toll on Jena,” Koepka said. “Last year was just difficult personally with what was going on off the golf course.”

Eight months later, things are much better at home.

“Home is in a much better place,” Koepka said. “It’s easier to come out to work when everything at home lines up.”

Jena Sims Reveals Special Talent of Brooks Koepka

Besides being a golfer, Koepka is also a devoted father and family man. Sims recently opened up about what a great dad he is to Crew.

She explained that whenever their toddler gets hurt, Koepka becomes very serious and delivers a theatrical assessment, saying the place where Crew was hurt needs to be “cut off.” Just like that, Crew is fine.

No one in their home can quite imitate the way Koepka does it. Now, whenever Crew gets hurt, he says, “Off, Dada, off,” even when Koepka is busy playing in a tournament.

Now, since Koepka is not present, nobody is able to instantly calm Crew down.