Scottie Scheffler Announces Personal News Ahead of Final Round at Byron Nelson

The World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is back in contention for the win this week at TPC Craig Ranch after a hard four days at Aronimink last week. After 54 holes, he is at 19-under par, two strokes behind current leader Si Woo Kim.

In Scheffler’s last four appearances, he has finished second in three of them. He is second on the leaderboard again this week. This failure to clutch in the final rounds and grab the win could be because of his limited time to practice on the course.

It has been quite busy at the Scheffler household after the birth of baby Remy. With two small children, it is getting difficult for his wife, Meredith, to handle things alone. Ahead of his final round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, he revealed the news.

“So far this year, when you add a second child to the mix, I think that’s a whole different ballgame in terms of home life,” Scheffler said. “I can’t spend as much time at the golf course as I did when I was younger.”

Scheffler started the season strong. In 10 events he participated in, he finished six in the top 5. That number also includes a win at The American Express. He has already made $11 million in prize money.

“It’s more important for me to get home in a timely manner now. A lot of schedule adjustments,” he added. ” When I get home, it’s game on with two little ones.”

He is close to home this week in Dallas. He will surely receive more cheers on Sunday afternoon after he tees off. Locals will be rooting for their champion, with his family watching.

Scottie Scheffler Is Ready To Sacrifice Golf for Family

Family comes as a priority for the four-time major champion. His wife, Meredith, has supported him throughout his career, starting in high school. So, now even when he is at the peak, he can call it quits if golf gets in the way of his family.

“I talk about family being my priority. If my golf ever started affecting my home life, that’s going to be the last day I play,” Scheffler said during the Open Championship press conference last year.

For him, being a dad comes first. “I’d much rather be a great father than a great golfer,” he said.

Scheffler has maintained this perspective of his since the very beginning. He has always put his wife and son Bennett first.

“I love to go home. I love my son more than anything in this world,” he revealed in season 3, episode 4 of the Netflix docuseries “Full Swing”. “I don’t even really remember what life was like before.”

Scheffler and Meredith became parents for the first time in 2024. They welcomed son, Bennett, who completely changed their family dynamics.

“He’s doing great,” he added. “I can sit there and stare, watch him stretch, laugh at him all day.”

With Remy now in the mix, things are even more hectic for the soon-to-be 30-year-old.

Scottie Scheffler’s Wife, Meredith, Is a Super Mom

Even with two young children, Meredith still tries to do it all on her own. She makes sure her husband gets the rest he needs before tournaments.

“My wife’s a trooper,” Scheffler said during this year’s Masters. “Having a newborn is always an interesting thing, but Remy is so young right now. They sleep a lot during the day. I’ve been able to get a decent amount of sleep.”

On Sunday, she will definitely be there to cheer on her husband with their two sons, as always.