Bryson DeChambeau Announces Career News After LIV Golf Update

Bryson DeChambeau took a heavy blow last week when LIV Golf confirmed it is shutting down.

LIV’s lawyers told a New Jersey bankruptcy court on Thursday that the league will wind down. The planned relaunch, known as LIV Golf 2.0, will not happen.

The 33-year-old had more star power than any other player backing LIV 2.0. He revealed he had no regrets about joining the league in 2022.

“I still believe in team golf,” he wrote.

The DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, welcomed him with an offer, The Telegraph reported. Still, the news hit hard for a player who backed the league since 2022.

But he had more news in store.

Bryson DeChambeau Announces Career News

DeChambeau is expanding into the apparel business. He started with headcovers, partnering with SWAG Golf in April. Now he is slated to launch his own apparel collection.

DeChambeau announced a multi-year apparel partnership with SWAG on Monday, one day after his LIV statement.

“Headcovers were just the start… now I’m expanding my partnership with @swaggolfco into apparel!” he wrote, revealing the news.

The Bryson x SWAG collection launches Nov. 19 at SWAGGolf.com. At retail, it will sell only at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy stores and their websites.

SWAG, based in Northbrook, said DeChambeau will wear its apparel at all professional competitions.

To mark the launch, SWAG and DeChambeau made 13 uniquely designed headcovers. DeChambeau believes it is the start of something special.

Bryson DeChambeau Could Find Path Back to PGA Tour

The DP World Tour offer could also open a path back to the PGA Tour. DeChambeau can take full 2027 playing privileges as a major champion.

The PGA Tour will switch to a Championship Series and a Challenger Series in 2028.

Rory McIlroy said last week he expects four DP World Tour players to earn Championship Series cards. He described the PGA Tour as leaning toward three and the DP World Tour toward five.

The current alliance between the tours runs through 2027. A new agreement must be in place for 2028.

DeChambeau faces a one-year PGA Tour ban after their last LIV appearance.

A top-10 Race to Dubai finish in 2027 could put him back on the PGA Tour in 2028. A suspended LIV player could, in theory, earn a Championship Series spot that way.

DeChambeau’s next scheduled start is the Nedbank Golf Challenge, set for Dec. 3-6 at Sun City in South Africa. He has not announced plans beyond that event.