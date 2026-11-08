Bryson DeChambeau Announces Personal News After LIV Golf Shutdown

Bryson DeChambeau has addressed his future in professional golf after LIV Golf shut down, releasing his first public statement since the league announced it would enter the liquidation phase of its bankruptcy. The two-time U.S. Open champion reflected on his four years with the breakaway circuit and acknowledged that some of his comments during that period did not help the sport.

LIV Golf’s decision has left several players facing uncertainty about their next steps. DeChambeau, who captained the Crushers GC, is among the biggest names now considering what comes next as the professional golf landscape prepares for another transition.

The 33-year-old also confirmed his next competitive appearance. He is scheduled to return to South Africa in December for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, an event associated with Gary Player. However, his longer-term playing schedule remains unclear.

Bryson DeChambeau Addresses LIV Golf Exit and Confirms Nedbank Golf Challenge

DeChambeau released a lengthy statement on Sunday, reflecting on his decision to join LIV Golf and thanking the people who supported the league and his Crushers GC team.

“I’m not going to rewrite the last four years. I made a decision I believed in, and I’m grateful for what came with it: playing in front of fans new and old around the world who rarely got to see the best players at home. The record crowds in Adelaide and Johannesburg will stick with me for the rest of my life,” DeChambeau wrote.

The American also defended the idea behind LIV Golf, saying he believed the format could introduce the sport to new audiences. He said he had given his best effort to keep team golf alive and thanked the league’s staff, operations crews, caddies, teammates, sponsors and supporters.

“I still believe in team golf. It may look different in the future, but I still believe it’s essential to growing the game,” he added.

DeChambeau also acknowledged that some of his previous comments had not helped the sport. Referencing Arnold Palmer’s famous principle that no player is bigger than the game, the two-time major champion said he wanted to approach the next stage of his career differently.

“Whatever comes next, I’ll approach it with humility and respect for the people who carried this game long before me,” he wrote.

The Crushers captain also confirmed that he will compete at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in December. The tournament will give him an opportunity to return to South Africa, where he said the fans made his first visit memorable.

“In December, I’ll compete at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player’s event, in front of fans who made my first visit to South Africa unforgettable. Beyond that, I’ll go about whatever is next the right way,” DeChambeau stated.

His last competitive appearance came at the LIV Golf season finale in Indianapolis, where he finished tied for third.

Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour and DP World Tour Future Remains Unclear

Although DeChambeau has confirmed his next tournament, his plans beyond December remain uncertain. LIV Golf’s shutdown leaves him deciding where to compete during the 2027 season.

According to reports, DeChambeau has been offered a full exemption on the DP World Tour for 2027. He has until November 15 to accept the offer, which could give him another route to keep competing at a high level.

His future on the PGA Tour is also a major question. DeChambeau is currently facing a 12-month ban from the tour, starting after his last LIV Golf appearance. A possible return through the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program has also been raised, although no decision has been confirmed.

The American reportedly did not sign a binding offer with LIV 2.0, the proposed effort led by CEO Scott O’Neil to continue the league before its collapse. That leaves his immediate playing future open as he weighs his options.

For now, the Nedbank Golf Challenge is the only tournament DeChambeau has confirmed. His statement made it clear that growing the game remains his priority, while his next steps in professional golf will become clearer in the coming weeks.