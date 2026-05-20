Bryson DeChambeau Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist With Moon Landing Take

Bryson DeChambeau is a man of many talents. Aside from being a world-class golfer and a two-time major champion, he’s also a long-drive competitor, a viral content creator and an amateur physicist. After his recent comments about the moon landing, we can now add a new one to the list: conspiracy theorist.

In a new interview with Katie Miller on the Katie Miller Pod, DeChambeau was asked if he believes famed astronaut Alan Shepard really hit a golf ball on the moon during the Apollo 14 mission in 1971. You could immediately see the conspiracy gears turning in his head, and his answer did not disappoint.

“I don’t know,” DeChambeau said. “Look, Elon [Musk] says we’ve definitely gone there, so I tend to go that route because he’s the man that knows quite a bit about all that. Artemis just went around the moon. I do believe if we spent a lot of our resources like they say we did—I don’t think the footage is real, but I think we did go to the moon. I don’t know about the footage. It’s quite wild.”

DeChambeau might be skeptical about the moon landing footage, but he believes golfing on the moon presents a fascinating content idea for his massive YouTube channel.

Bryson DeChambeau Has Outer Space Goals for His YouTube Channel

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DeChambeau has one of the largest YouTube channels in the golf space. Since starting his channel four years ago, the 32-year-old has posted 269 videos, attracted 2.71 million followers and generated hundreds of millions of views (as of May 2026). DeChambeau has 14 videos with more than five million views, including his “Break 50” video with President Donald Trump that’s garnered more than 17 million views and 50,000 comments in less than a year.

DeChambeau is always looking for bigger and better ideas to grow his YouTube channel. He strives to create unique content never seen before in the golf space, and this conversation about the moon landing led him to divulge a possible out-of-this-world content idea.

After spilling his conspiracy theory about the moon landing footage, DeChambeau admitted his team has discussed playing golf on the moon for a YouTube video. He said he’s always wanted to visit outer space since he was a child, so visiting the moon for a YouTube video would be a dream come true for him.

DeChambeau Might Retire From Pro Golf to Focus on YouTube Golf

With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund recently announcing it won’t be funding LIV Golf past 2026, the rival golf tour is in danger of going belly up. If LIV Golf ceases to exist past this year, DeChambeau will have a difficult decision to make: Either accept harsh financial and competitive penalties to return to the PGA Tour, or become a full-time content creator while playing in only major championships.

DeChambeau recently spoke about this looming decision, and his answer might surprise you.

“I think, from my perspective, I’d love to grow my YouTube channel three times, maybe even more,” DeChambeau told ESPN ahead of LIV Golf Virginia at Trump National Golf Club. “I would love to. I’d love to do a bunch of dubbing in different languages, giving the world more reason to watch YouTube. And then I’d love to play tournaments that want me.”

DeChambeau seems happier playing matches against his buddies on YouTube than he does when he’s grinding out pars on LIV Golf and missing cuts in majors. His YouTube channel might become the focal point of his golf career soon.

If that means we’ll get a match between DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson on the moon, we’re all for it.