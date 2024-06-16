Bryson DeChambeau Does Not Have a Wife But Rumors Swirl on New Girlfriend

Bryson DeChambeau does not have a wife, but rumors are swirling that the golfer has a new girlfriend. It remains a mystery who the star golfer is dating.

The Ringer’s Nathan Hubbard reported that DeChambeau’s new girlfriend was spotted at the 2024 PGA Championship. DeChambeau has yet to go public with his new dating interest as his Instagram remains focused on golf content.

“Bryson was driving the ratings. He was attracting people [at the PGA Championship],” Hubbard detailed in a May 19, 2024 episode of the “Fairway Rollin'” podcast. “He had a new girlfriend in player dining that was being talked about in lots of ways. Particularly after all of the chatter from his LIV team, where they were supposedly trying to talk him out of trying to find a girlfriend on Instagram.”

If DeChambeau wins the 2024 U.S. Open, it will be interesting to see if the couple goes public with their relationship. Regardless, DeChambeau has transformed from being a heel at PGA Tour events into a crowd favorite at the majors.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Girlfriend Status Remains a Mystery

Most recently, DeChambeau was linked to Hunter Nugent, but Golf Monthly reported in April 2023 that the two are no longer dating. DeChambeau was spotted with Lilia Schneider at a 2023 LIV Golf event, but so far there has been no public indication by the golfer that the two are an item.

On the course, DeChambeau has been honest about his previous missteps in gaining fan support. Heading into the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open with the lead, DeChambeau reflected on his newfound crowd support during tournaments.

“It’s meant a lot to me. Just thinking back three years ago, the landscape was a lot different,” DeChambeau told reporters on June 15. “I tried to show everybody who I was. I didn’t do it the right way and could have done a lot of things better. I’m lucky enough to have a great team around me to help me move in the right direction with the content that we’re producing, social media.

“And then also just the great perspective on life. Those combination of things have allowed me to have not only a new perspective but an opportunity to show myself in a different light and to entertain the fans out there on the golf course.”

Bryson DeChambeau Labeled the Reports of a $125 Million LIV Golf Deal as a ‘Little Low’

DeChambeau bolted to LIV Golf back in 2022 and is now only able to play PGA Tour major events. During a July 7, 2022 interview on the “Country Club Adjacent” podcast, DeChambeau labeled the reported $125 million deal as a “little low” compared to what he is actually earning with LIV.

“I mean, for what’s reported, it’s somewhat close,” DeChambeau said at the time. “… It’s a four and a half year deal. I could definitely tell you that and a lot of it was up front, which is great. And then it all makes sense for the future as well.

“… Look, what’s cool about it though is that I’ve already put it in places that make sense. Whether it’s my foundation or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex or taking care of my family and taking care of what we have going on with our content creation with Regecy, numerous other other things, too.”