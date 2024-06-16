Bryson DeChambeau’s Hat Logo & Shirt Is Confusing Fans at U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau’s hat logo and shirt are turning heads at the 2024 U.S. Open. No, it is not a new apparel brand as DeChambeau is wearing the logo of his LIV Golf team, the Crushers GC, on both his hat and polo.

The logo appears to have been inspired by the classic skull and crossbones. A golf ball has replaced the skull while two golf tees serve as the crossbones. Part of the agreement from DeChambeau and other LIV golfers is they will wear their team’s apparel during majors.

Brooks Koepka remains the lone exception to this rule. Koepka still wears Nike apparel just as he did as a PGA Tour golfer despite joining LIV. DeChambeau’s Crushers team is made up of three additional golfers: Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri. Here is how LIV Golf describes the Crushers name.

“There are no half-measures with Crushers,” the Crushers’ official website details. “As the name suggests, they’re all about boldness and confidence. They’re here to win, and they’re here to show the rest of the world how it should be done. That’s right… when Bryson and his boys are on the tee, class is in session.

“This is a team that isn’t just thinking outside the box. It’s crushing the box, then building a better one. Because while there’s no such thing as perfection, the quest for greatness never ends.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s Hat on His Golf Bag Pays Tribute to the Late Payne Stewart at the U.S. Open

25 years after Payne Stewart's win at Pinehurst, Bryson DeChambeau reflects on what Payne's legacy means to him. pic.twitter.com/UG8vXMCVxy — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 14, 2024

DeChambeau is also paying tribute to the late Payne Stewart on his golf bag during the 2024 U.S. Open. The golfer has the old school hat designed like Stewart wore hanging from his bag. DeChambeau used to wear this style of hat during the early days of his career on the PGA Tour as part of an endorsement deal with Puma.

The golfer has since ditched the look for a more traditional golf hat. The hat hanging from DeChambeau’s bag during the U.S. Open also features the same Crushers logo.

“He’s the reason I went to SMU, first off,” DeChambeau told reporters on June 14. “I’ll never forget walking into the SMU athletic department, funny enough, I actually didn’t know he went there, and I wore the hat as a bit of a tribute to Payne and Ben Hogan growing up.

“… As I played on the PGA Tour, my first win was I believe his first win, which was the John Deere. It was a different tournament back then, but it meant a lot to me to win there. And then the last thing, too is we have the cap on my bag this week in remembrance of him. So, the cap’s hanging on the side of the bag and it’s with me and makes me think of him every time I’m walking on these grounds.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s Hat Logo Meaning: The Golfer Is Wearing His LIV Golf Team’s Apparel

Fans can buy a similar hat to the one DeChambeau is wearing during events for about $40. DeChambeau has also collaborated with Stitch which are producing the golf polos that the star wears during tournaments.



If DeChambeau holds on to win the U.S. Open, many golf fans will learn about the Crushers logo for the first time. This was the idea when LIV Golf implemented this apparel rule with the notable golfers the league signed from the PGA Tour.