Bryson DeChambeau Announces Personal News Amid Mikayla Demaiter Rumors

Bryson DeChambeau has recently been part of multiple headlines, especially involving Mikayla Demaiter. The golf world suspects that the 26-year-old former hockey goalie is in a relationship with the LIV Golf star.

DeChambeau has not publicly confirmed anything about the matter. However, what he did confirm is his presence in South Africa later this year at Gary Player’s event, the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

“I am absolutely delighted that Bryson will compete in this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge,” Player posted on his Instagram. “The South African crowds loved watching him play earlier this year and it is wonderful to welcome him back to our incredible country.”

DeChambeau is making his debut at Sun City and is returning to the DP World Tour.

“Bryson’s passion, power and commitment to the game continue to inspire fans around the world,” Player added. “Bryson is a true global champion of golf. I know he will receive a very special welcome at Sun City. Also, I look forward to seeing how the new and improved Gary Player Country Club challenges his game.”

This all comes at a time when LIV is facing so much uncertainty. Jon Rahm is also slated to return to the PGA Tour.

Besides Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm is Also Making Major Career Decisions

The news broke just a few days ago. Rahm was looking for a way out of LIV Golf. He was owed a nine-figure amount from his initial contract. However, management is unable to pay him back due to all the funding issues.

Now, Tee Times reports that the Spaniard will be bolting for the PGA Tour. He has already agreed to pay the fines.

“Indianapolis will be Jon Rahm’s last event with the league,” they reported.

In order to return, Rahm needs to pay a sum of $25 million to charity. This is much more than what Brooks Koepka had to pay. He will also have to issue an apology to the Tour, just like Koepka. Furthermore, he must announce his separation.

Additionally, he will not be eligible for signature events. He can’t earn sponsor exemptions unless he earns them through tournament play.

Tee Times also reported that a similar deal is in the works for Tyrrell Hatton.

Where Does That Leave LIV Golf?

Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour started a domino effect among its stars. Financial issues have piled up and now players have nowhere to go.

The DP World Tour announced that they will not be allowing LIV Golf players to appear in their events after 2026. They will be imposing fines and suspensions.

Also, there are rumors that players are owed money from their initial contracts. Adding everything up, players are losing confidence in management.

BC Capital, who is supposed to fund LIV, put forward a clause that the league must retain its star players for them to sanction the agreed-upon amount. If these stars start leaving, BC Capital might end up withdrawing their offer.