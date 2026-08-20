Bryson DeChambeau Has Personal News Emerge With New Girlfriend Mikayla Demaiter

Bryson DeChambeau heads into LIV Golf Indianapolis with his attention on the final event of the 2026 season, but his personal life has also drawn attention this week. Us Weekly confirmed that the two-time U.S. Open champion is dating model Mikayla Demaiter, with an insider describing the relationship as fairly new and saying the pair are “very happy” right now.

The news comes as DeChambeau prepares for the final LIV Golf event of the 2026 season at The Club at Chatham Hills. Demaiter has already been seen supporting the Crushers GC captain at LIV events, fueling speculation about their relationship before Us Weekly confirmed it. The 26-year-old model is also expected to continue supporting DeChambeau at tournaments.

Bryson DeChambeau Dating Mikayla Demaiter

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that DeChambeau, 32, and Demaiter, 26, are dating. An insider told the publication, “They are both pretty private when it comes to relationships,” while adding that the relationship is fairly new and they are “very happy” right now.

Rumors began circulating earlier this month when Demaiter attended LIV Golf New York. She was seen wearing a guest pass and a Crushers GC hat, the LIV team captained by DeChambeau.

Us Weekly also reported that Demaiter plans to continue supporting DeChambeau at his events. That could include LIV Golf Indianapolis, which begins Thursday, August 20.

DeChambeau and Demaiter have not publicly provided details about their relationship. Us Weekly said it reached out to DeChambeau for comment.

Demaiter has built a large following on social media, with more than 3 million followers on Instagram and 2.7 million on TikTok.

Before becoming a model and social media personality, Demaiter played hockey. She was a goalie for the Bluewater Hawks in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League before an injury forced her to retire at 19.

She has continued to incorporate her hockey background into her social media presence. In May, she wrote on Instagram, “Everyone asks me why i chose to be a goalie, and the answer is simple — there’s nothing i love more than being number one.”

In November 2024, she also posted a video of herself skating in hockey pads with the caption, “guess you could say i’m a keeper…”

Bryson DeChambeau Heads Into LIV Golf Indianapolis

The relationship news arrives during an important week for DeChambeau and LIV Golf.

LIV Golf Indianapolis is now the league’s final event of the 2026 season after the planned Team Championship in Michigan was canceled. DeChambeau and Crushers GC still have team and individual prize money at stake.

Jon Rahm has already secured his third consecutive LIV individual championship, meaning DeChambeau cannot claim the season-long title. He can still finish second in the individual standings and attempt to lead Crushers GC to another team victory.

The tournament also comes as LIV Golf prepares for major changes beyond 2026. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil has announced that the league has an agreement with a lead investor for its next era, while the 2027 schedule is expected to feature 10 events.

DeChambeau has also confirmed that he plans to compete on the DP World Tour at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in December. “I can’t wait,” DeChambeau said in a video posted Monday. “I’m honored to be a part of it.”

The week has also brought scrutiny of a different kind, with DeChambeau calling a group of reporters the ‘mafia’ at the driving range on Tuesday before removing another from the practice range a day later.

For now, his attention turns to Indianapolis, where he will compete in LIV Golf’s final event of the year with Demaiter potentially in attendance.