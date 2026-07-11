Inside Historic Carton House: Host Venue for the 2026 OFX Irish Legends

For players competing in the OFX Irish Legends, Carton House offers far more than a championship golf course. Nestled just outside Maynooth in County Kildare, the historic estate combines more than 800 years of Irish heritage with two world-class golf courses, making it one of the country’s most distinctive sporting destinations.

Spread across approximately 1,100 acres, the estate takes its name from the Irish Baile an Chairthe, meaning “Land of the Pillar Stone.” Its impressive stone boundary wall stretches for more than five miles, enclosing a landscape that has witnessed centuries of political intrigue, aristocratic life and sporting excellence.

Today, visitors arrive to experience one of Ireland’s finest luxury resorts, but the story of Carton House began long before golf arrived on the estate.

Eight Centuries of History

The lands that make up Carton House became part of the FitzGerald family’s vast estate during the 12th century, shortly after the Norman arrival in Ireland. Over the centuries, the family rose to become one of the most influential dynasties in Irish history, with the Earls of Kildare playing a central role in shaping the country’s political landscape.

By the 18th century, Carton House had evolved into one of Ireland’s grandest country estates. James FitzGerald, later the first Duke of Leinster, transformed the property into a magnificent family residence after marrying Lady Emily Lennox in 1747.

Lady Emily, a daughter of the Duke of Richmond and a great-granddaughter of King Charles II, would leave an enduring mark on both the house and its surrounding gardens.

Her influence extended well beyond architecture and landscaping. She is credited with creating the estate’s famous Rose Garden as a secluded retreat where her children could play away from public view, while many of the estate’s decorative features reflect her passion for design and refinement.

Stories Hidden Within the Walls

Like many historic Irish estates, Carton House has its share of remarkable stories. During the 1798 Rebellion, the house narrowly escaped destruction because of Lady Emily’s quick thinking. As tensions rose, she reportedly pointed rebels towards a portrait of her son, Lord Edward FitzGerald, one of the leading figures of the uprising.

Recognising his connection to the house, they spared the building from being burned. The portrait remains on display today, serving as a reminder of one of the estate’s most dramatic moments.

Carton House has also welcomed an extraordinary list of distinguished guests over the centuries. Queen Victoria visited during the 19th century, and local legend tells of a lake being created on the estate before one of her visits after she dreamed of boating across its waters.

Other notable visitors have included Princess Grace of Monaco, while the estate’s charming Shell Cottage later became home to singer Marianne Faithfull during the 1990s.

The elegant Gold Salon, renowned for its intricate plasterwork and cleverly angled mirrors, remains one of Ireland’s finest period interiors. Elsewhere, the Chinese Boudoir still showcases decorative details dating back to the 18th century, reflecting the craftsmanship that defines the estate.

A Championship Destination for Golf

While its history is remarkable, Carton House has also earned an outstanding reputation within Irish golf. The estate is home to two championship courses, each offering a completely different experience for players.

The Montgomerie Course, designed by Ryder Cup legend Colin Montgomerie, is widely regarded as one of Ireland’s finest inland golf courses. Built across rolling parkland with dramatic bunkering, large greens and strategic risk-reward opportunities, it has hosted numerous elite tournaments, including the Irish Open and now the OFX Irish Legends.

Alongside it sits the O’Meara Course, designed by Masters champion Mark O’Meara. In contrast to its sister layout, the O’Meara Course winds through mature woodland, lakes and tree-lined fairways, rewarding thoughtful course management and precision rather than outright power.

Overlooking both the Montgomerie and O’Meara courses is the historic Tyrconnell Tower, one of Carton House’s most recognisable landmarks. Perched on the highest point of the estate, the late 17th-century tower is named after Richard Talbot, Duke of Tyrconnell, who was born at Carton and served as Lord Deputy of Ireland.

Originally believed to have been built during the Talbot family’s ownership of the estate, the structure was later restored during the 19th century and even formed part of Queen Victoria’s visit to Carton House in 1849, when she was brought to the tower to admire panoramic views across the surrounding Kildare and Meath countryside.

A Fitting Host for the OFX Irish Legends

The OFX Irish Legends continues to attract Major champions, Ryder Cup stars and former DP World Tour winners, making Carton House an ideal stage for one of the highlights of the Staysure Legends Tour calendar.

The Montgomerie Course consistently rewards quality ball striking while offering opportunities for bold shot-making. However, over 130 bunkers are said to be spread throughout the course, making it a more challenging par-4 course that tests even the best players.

The venue has hosted a few other tournaments including the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open, where Lottie Wood became the first amateur in three years to win a Ladies European Tour title, according to AP News.

As well as the Irish Open Professional Golf Championship (2005, 2006 and 2013) and the Irish Seniors Open in 2010.