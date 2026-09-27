Charlie Woods vs. Kai Trump NIL Comparison Produces Some Eye-Opening Numbers

Charlie Woods and Kai Trump have two of the biggest NIL valuations among young golfers, even as they enter very different stages of their careers.

Woods, the 17-year-old son of Tiger Woods, has a $3 million valuation, according to Golf NIL Valuations. That puts him at the top among high school golfers for the third straight year as he prepares to play at Florida State.

Trump, 19, leads the college women’s side with a $2.5 million valuation. The University of Miami freshman has built a large following off the course as she begins her college career.

Their valuations also stand well above Oklahoma State senior Preston Stout, who is coming off a Big 12 Player of the Year season and has a $1 million valuation.

Charlie Woods Leads High School Golf With $3 Million NIL Valuation

Woods has become one of golf’s most recognizable young players while building his junior career.

He has 184,000 Instagram followers and is ranked No. 128 in the AJGA rankings after tying for eighth at the Junior Players Championship.

Woods also recently helped Benjamin School win the Palm League Championship team title. He did not repeat as the individual champion but birdied the 18th hole as Benjamin secured the team victory.

His NIL profile has continued to grow alongside his golf career.

Woods is represented by Players Group Management and has partnered with TaylorMade, the same company his father plays with. He will use a TaylorMade driver, fairway woods, irons, wedges and ball.

A recent TaylorMade video also gave Woods a chance to share a personal detail about his golf bag. He revealed that one of his headcovers is named Bjorn, a nod to his mother Elin Nordegren’s Swedish background.

Woods will take the next step in his career at Florida State, where he is set to play college golf next year.

Kai Trump Builds $2.5 Million NIL Valuation at Miami

Trump has taken a different route to her $2.5 million valuation.

She has 9.2 million followers and has already expanded her business interests beyond golf. Trump has her own clothing line and an equity stake in Accelerator Active Energy, which is also backed by Travis Kelce, Livvy Dunne and Paula Badosa.

Trump launched her own Blue Raz Slush flavor with the company in June. The flavor sold out in record time for the brand.

Her freshman golf season at Miami has also come with a setback after she reinjured her wrist during her first college tournament.

“I kinda had an injury to my wrist during the tournament, my first college tournament,” Trump explained in a video. “I hit the ground next to the first cart path; let’s just say there must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard. Hit it, it felt like a shock on my arm. Then on the tenth hole, I hit my driver, and I felt like I tore it again.”

Trump said she did not completely tear the TFCC in her wrist and does not expect to need another surgery. She previously underwent surgery after injuring the same wrist last year.

Woods, Trump NIL Numbers Top Accomplished College Golf Star

The difference between NIL value and on-course rankings becomes clear when Woods and Trump are compared with Stout.

The Oklahoma State senior carries a $1 million valuation despite an accomplished college career. Stout earned Big 12 Player of the Year honors and won both the NCAA individual and Big 12 titles.

He has also represented the United States and already has six professional starts. Stout has earned an invitation to the 2027 Masters as he prepares for the next stage of his golf career.