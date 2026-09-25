Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Hits Major NIL Milestone Ahead of Florida State Move

Charlie Woods has once again emerged as the biggest name in high school golf for NIL value.

Tiger Woods‘ 17-year-old son leads all high school golfers in NIL money for the third straight year, according to Golf NIL Valuations. Woods currently carries a $3 million valuation as he finishes his senior year at The Benjamin School in Florida and prepares to begin his college golf career at Florida State.

Woods has built a significant profile before playing his first college tournament. He has more than 184,000 followers on Instagram, is represented by Players Group Management and recently partnered with TaylorMade.

His golf results have also drawn attention. Woods sits 128th in the AJGA rankings after finishing tied for eighth at the Junior Players Championship. He also recently played a key role in helping The Benjamin School win the Palm League Championship team title.

The combination of his growing golf résumé and marketability has kept Woods at the top of the high school golf NIL rankings as he nears his move to Florida State.

Tiger Woods Son Charlie Adds TaylorMade Partnership to Growing NIL Profile

Woods’ TaylorMade partnership gives him another major connection in golf before he arrives at Florida State.

The younger Woods had already been using equipment from the California-based company during junior competitions. His father also plays TaylorMade equipment.

Moving forward, Charlie will use a TaylorMade driver, fairway woods, irons, wedges and ball.

The partnership comes as Woods continues to establish himself as a player separate from his famous father, while carrying one of the largest NIL valuations in high school sports.

His profile has also brought increased attention to his performances. Woods recently went viral for his reaction to a missed putt during the Junior Players Championship after spectators commented on his family.

Despite the scrutiny, Woods finished tied for eighth at TPC Sawgrass and has continued preparing for his transition to college golf.

Charlie Woods Makes Candid Admission in New TaylorMade Video

Woods’ new TaylorMade partnership has also given golf fans a closer look at how he approaches the game.

In a TaylorMade video released September 22, Woods revealed that Justin Thomas previously attempted to teach him AimPoint, the popular green-reading system used by professional and amateur golfers.

“JT tried to teach me AimPoint a couple years ago, and I failed miserably,” Woods said.

AimPoint Express teaches golfers to feel a green’s slope with their feet and then use their fingers to determine an aiming point. According to AimPoint, more than 400 tour players and 300,000 amateur golfers use its system.

Woods told TaylorMade that his approach to putting remains more visual and feel-based. Instead of relying on the system Thomas tried to teach him, Woods pictures the putt’s path and speed when making his read.

The video was filmed during a practice round ahead of the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and released following the tournament.

Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship winner and longtime friend of the Woods family, may not have converted Charlie to AimPoint, but the younger Woods has continued producing results with his own approach.