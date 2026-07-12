Chris Gotterup Opens Up About the Low-Key Habits Fueling His Success

As Chris Gotterup continues his title defense at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he’s tied for third (-3) and firmly in contention heading into the final round despite weather delays, the rising American is proving that last year’s breakthrough was no fluke.

Off the course, though, the 26-year-old has remained remarkably unchanged. Whether he’s discussing his relationship, celebrating victories with just a couple of beers, or explaining why grape Uncrustables are his go-to snack, Gotterup’s grounded personality has become just as consistent as the golf that’s keeping him near the top of leaderboards.

“This whole year has been really good, if you look at it in a big picture, but I obviously got off to a great start and was grinding it out in the middle of the year, but that’s not unexpected,” Gotterup said.

“Hopefully this kick-starts some other great stuff. I’d be lying if I said this year wasn’t a massive success.”

Staying Grounded Amid PGA Tour Success

Earlier this year, Gotterup described his game as being in a good place despite feeling like he’s still searching for one complete tournament.

“I feel like I’m playing well,” he said. “I’m just kind of missing one good round here and there.”

Rather than pointing to dramatic swing changes or technical adjustments, Gotterup believes consistency is the missing ingredient.

“I feel like I’m driving it well and just kind of need to put it all together.”

That level-headed perspective has followed him throughout one of the busiest stretches of his season.

Celebrating Wins Without Going Overboard

Despite earning victories on golf’s biggest stages, Gotterup says celebrations have been surprisingly subdued.

After his breakthrough performance at the WM Phoenix Open, he admitted he only had “a couple of Coors Lights” before turning his attention to the following week’s tournament.

“I’m usually just toast afterwards,” he said. “I usually save it for after the season’s over.”

His win at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open followed a similar pattern. Instead of a lengthy celebration, he enjoyed a Guinness at the hotel, successfully attempted the famous Irish tradition of “splitting the G,” and then immediately shifted into travel mode after unexpectedly qualifying for The Open Championship.

“My whole plan changed because I wasn’t planning on playing The British Open,” he explained. “I left at like 5:00 a.m. the next morning.”

Even after winning, there isn’t much downtime.

“I haven’t been able to have a week off after I’ve won and enjoy it,” Gotterup said. “But it’s all good.”

Simple Habits On and Off the Course

Much like his understated relationship story, Gotterup’s day-to-day routines are remarkably straightforward.

His golf bag isn’t filled with unusual lucky charms. Instead, he carries an ever-growing collection of ball markers from different courses because he enjoys switching them throughout tournaments.

“I have a ton of ball markers,” he said with a smile.

As for on-course snacks, his favorites are equally uncomplicated.

“I like the Macro bars,” Gotterup said. “Every once in a while, an Uncrustable is always a good snack to grab.”

When given the choice, there’s only one flavor.

“I like the grape jelly one.”

His tournament diet is similarly relaxed, with steaks, chicken, or fish depending on what’s available, rather than following a strict nutrition plan.

Whether talking about golf, celebrations, or relationships, Gotterup rarely seems to overcomplicate things.