Collin Morikawa’s Wife Katherine Zhu Morikawa Is Setting Records

Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine (formerly Zhu) Morikawa is setting personal records while the golfer shines in recent 2024 majors like the Masters and PGA Championship. Katherine took to Instagram to share a recent “PR” after a half marathon and the results are impressive.

Collin’s wife posted stats from the race revealing that she not only set a personal record but placed 366 out of the 9,480 participants. Katherine notched 60th place out of the 4,836 females who ran the race.

“Another PR!! 💚” Katherine said in a May 5, 2024 Instagram post. “Grateful for my friends that put up with my craziness! So proud of them!”

Click the right arrow below to see Katherine’s impressive stats from the race.



Collin Morikawa’s Wife Katherine Was a College Golfer at Pepperdine

Like Collin, Katherine is also a standout golfer. Prior to her recent interest in running, Katherine was a collegiate golfer at Pepperdine University. The couple often shared the course together when they were dating.



“It’s very competitive,” Katherine told the PGA Tour during a feature video interview the couple did when they were dating.

Collin co-signed the notion that the two enjoy competing against each other. It appears to have paid off as Collin has become a regular contender at the 2024 major tournaments.

“Always, always. We’re never letting each other win,” Collin said at the time. “I think she beats me probably on 70 percent of our chipping competitions.

“… It just always makes me a better player, and I think that’s what’s great about her is that we’re always competing. I think the PGA Tour is awesome like that. To have her around when we’re in the off weeks, and no one is around. She can always bring a wedge to the course, and we can always do something fun. Compete.”

Collin Morikawa to Katherine Morikawa: ‘Absolutely Crushed It’

As for Katherine’s recent string of races, Collin has been impressed by his wife’s performances. Back on November 5, 2023, Collin took to Instagram to praise Katherine as she “crushed it” on the course.

“Incredibly proud of you,” Collin said. “You set a goal and absolutely crushed it! 💪🏼 #mylegsaretiredjustwatching”

Collin Morikawa & Longtime Girlfriend Katherine Zhu Got Married on November 26, 2022

Collin got married to his longtime girlfriend Katherine on November 26, 2022. The couple tied the knot at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

Collin and Katherine kept the celebration small with 100 close friends and family members, per People. The golfer reflected on their relationship and decision to get married.

“We found each other by chance, but we chose to share our lives and dreams together,” Collin told People in a December 9, 2022 interview. “Marriage means to be in love with each other for the rest of our lives.”

The couple’s dog is also a frequent guest in the golfer’s social media posts. Collin and Catherine’s pup even made the cut in the wedding photos, appropriately decked out in a tux for the occassion.



The golfer has been on a tear during 2024. Collin has been in contention to win both the Masters and PGA Championship in recent months.