How Much Is Good Good Spending on 50 States in 50 Days YouTube Series?

Good Good is crushing it with their new 50 States in 50 Days series, earning millions of views for their daily content that is only nine days old. But how much are they spending to produce the 50 days’ worth of videos? It’s a lot, and Mr. Short Game did a little digging.

In a recent YouTube video, the golf host, who covers a lot of content created by channels like Good Good, did a conservative estimate of how much it’s costing Good Good Golf to make this series. Breaking down travel, food, and wage expenses, he ventured somewhere in the neighbourhood of $305K.

Why So Much?

The crew from Good Good has packed six of their talents, along with a camera crew and editors, into a couple of luxury RVs. That alone isn’t cheap, given that the sleeper buses the crew is using are probably costing just under $100K for the 50 days.

From there, they have another van, likely three drivers, fuel, and parking costs. That’s easily another $100K – $125K.

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There are hotel costs, meals, insurance expenses, and more that go into such an undertaking, even if some of the meals are being comped by the golf courses or the places Good Good visits along the way.

For those watching the videos, they’ll notice that the crew tends to buy souvenirs at every stop, and they’re quick to take in tourist attractions in every state.

Add in contingencies and other unexpected costs, and it’s easy to see why $305K is the starting point for what this is costing to produce.

Is Good Good Making Money?

There are several ways the company is recouping costs. First are the RPMs on the videos themselves. That’s how much money YouTube pays out for every 1000 views. That can range from $2-$8 for most YouTube creators. For someone like Good Good, it’s probably higher.

If you calculate the numbers at a $10 RPM, it’s fair to estimate they’ve made about $75K on the views alone. (This is based on over 7.5 million views on the content for the first nine days). Those numbers will obviously grow as more people watch the videos, and there are another 41 days to go in the series.

Again, that’s on a $10 RPM, which might be a conservative number. Average out 750K views per video, and you get $375K.

Beyond that, the merchandise sales on the Good Good products will surpass any video revenue the company might earn. They are the title sponsor of this series and are heavily pushing sales of their own product line — a line that was made for the PGA-sponsored Good Good Championship, but was lost when PGA canceled the event following the Callaway controversy.

It’s too difficult to predict what that revenue will look like, but projections are high, and speculation is that the product is selling extremely well. The assumption is that they are already in the black, having pulled a profit in under 10 days.

Reviews on the Series Are Positive

The reviews on the series thus far have been extremely positive. Fans are loving the content, and the company is gaining new fans on the regular. People who have abandoned the content creators have already started rethinking whether they were made the scapegoats of the PGA and Callaway incident.

Good Good is going back to its roots of content creation. They’re fronting all the money, but what they’re making, they’re keeping. Not only that, but the people they’re meeting along the way are rewriting the narrative of how the company is being viewed.